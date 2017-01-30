No. 9 Broncos Upend No. 8 Tigers at Corn Palace

NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Game of the Week

January 30, 2017

Story provided by Hastings Athletics

MITCHELL, S.D. - The Hastings College women's basketball team used some tough defense to upend No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan 62-54 on Saturday at the Corn Palace.



Early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were able to cut the Lady Bronco lead to just two at 51-49, Holly Hild (JR/Omaha, NE) would get fouled and hit both free throws to make it 53-49. Then Hild would get a lay-up following a DWU turnover to push the lead to 55-49 with 6:42 remaining.



From here, neither team would find the scoring column for more than three minutes when Kristin Sabers made it 55-51 with 3:16 to play.



The Lady Broncos would have to rely on making free throws and its defense the rest of the way as HC would connect on 7-of-10 from the charity stripe to seal the victory and end the two game skid.



Shandra Farmer (FR/Hastings, NE) led the way for Hastings with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting and 6-of-7 from the line.MacKenzie Willicott (SO/Blue Hill, NE) added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting while Hild finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting including a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.



A major part for HC's victory was its defense forcing 19 Tiger turnovers compared to just nine for the Lady Broncos.



It was not a great shooting night for either team as DWU shot 42 percent compared to 34 percent for Hastings.



Hastings was able to separate itself for a while in the second quarter as the Lady Broncos went on a 10-0 run to start the quarter. Willicott got things going with a bucket followed by another bucket down low from Rachel Jelden (JR/Holdrege, NE) to make it 14-13 in favor of Hastings.



Shanelle Farmer (SR/Hastings, NE) would then connect on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 20-13 with 8:00 to go in the second quarter.



Hastings improves to 19-5 (12-3) on the year and will be back in action Wednesday Feb. 1 as Midland comes to town with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. in Lynn Farrell Arena.