Cheer and Dance Compete in Iowa and Nebraska

Cardinals competed in the Midland (Neb.) Invite and the St. Ambrose Dual

January 30, 2017

Story by Concordia (Mich.) Athletics

(Ann Arbor, MI) Concordia competitive cheer and dance made two stops this week meeting up with St. Ambrose (Iowa) for a dual on Wednesday and then headed to Nebraska for the Midland University Invite.

In the dual, the CUAA cheer team bested St. Ambrose, 76.625 to 75.9. The team carried the momentum into Thursday night to win the four-team meet with a score of 73.55.

"I am happy to see the team continue to improve," Coach Kate Edge said. "We have a lot of athletes stepping up to increase our difficulty, and add new skills to what is already the most difficult routine in our competitive history."

The Cardinals dance team went head-to-head with the 2016 National Invitational Champions, St. Ambrose who edged Concordia, 76 to 50.25. The Cardinals finished third in the Midland Invite, but improved their score to 62.5.

"This was a good start for the season, and opening up against such a talented competitor really gave us the motivation to improve upon our routine," dance coach Beth Radeckicommented.

Next up for the CUAA teams is the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Championship. Concordia will play host for the competition on February 10th at 7 p.m.