Huntington's Palmer Scores 2000th Point

Milestone welcomes Palmer into 2000th Point Club

January 30, 2017

Story provided by Huntingon Athletics

HUNTINGTON, Ind. - Five minutes into the second quarter of Saturday’s 63-62 win over Spring Arbor University, Huntington University senior Miranda Palmer became the second Forester in program history to score 2,000 career points.



The 5-6 guard entered the contest with 1,988 points and at the 5:23 mark of the second quarter, she officially went over the 2K mark to become Huntington’s second all-time leading scorer when she buried a three from the wing.



Palmer’s milestone was only the start of an impressive night for the Arcadia (Ohio) native. She finished the first half with 16 points on her way to netting a game-high 28 points which included the game-winner with 2.6 ticks remaining.



To date, Palmer has posted 2,016 points through 119 games for a career average of 16.9 points per night. Additionally, the 5-6 guard has dished out 373 assists, ripped down 337 rebounds and swiped 187 steals while sporting green and white.



