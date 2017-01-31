2016 - 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — Jan. 31

For third-straight time, LSU Alexandria (La.) claims No. 1 ranking

January 31, 2017

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third-straight poll, LSU Alexandria (La.) is the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The fifth regular-season Top 25 will be announced Feb. 14.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• With all 10 first-place votes, LSU Alexandria (La.) captured the No. 1 ranking for the third-straight time. Overall, this week is the eighth all-time No. 1 position, good for seventh most since 2000.

• The Generals are the only remaining undefeated team in NAIA Division I with a 21-0 mark. The next opponent en route to the perfect season is No. 17 LSU Shreveport (La.) on Wednesday. LSU Alexandria is scheduled to play eight more regular-season games.

• Ranking 10th in the NAIA in scoring margin (16.9 scoring difference), LSU Alexandria has won in convincing fashion in nearly all its contests. In 19 of 21 games, the Generals have won by at least double-digits including the last five-straight affairs.

• No. 2 William Penn (Iowa) improves two positions, thanks to a seven-game winning streak (games played through Sunday, Jan. 29). This is the highest ranking for the Statesmen in NAIA Division I history.

• No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.) dropped one spot with 231 points. The Tigers had been No. 2 in each of the previous five rankings.

• No. 4 Dalton State (Ga.) appears in the top five for the first time since a Preseason No. 1 spot prior to the 2015-16 season. The Roadrunners improved two spots.

• Sliding down two spots, No. 5 Columbia (Mo.) is one of three teams in the NAIA tied for the most victories with 21.

• Within the poll, No. 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) makes the biggest improvement with an eight-spot hike. Conversely, No. 18 Oklahoma City dropped 10 spots for the largest fall. The Stars have gone 2-3 in their last five games.

• Four newcomers join this week’s Top 25: No. 17 LSU Shreveport, No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), No. 23 The Master’s (Calif.) and No. 24 Benedictine (Kan.). All four teams were ranked at least once previously this year.

• Through all five polls this year, there have been 43 different teams to hold a position in the Top 25. Of that group,

• Pikeville leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 55-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to Georgetown (50-straight) and is followed by Talladega (Ala.) (43-straight).

• The Golden State Athletic Conference and Red River Athletic Conference each boast the most teams in the Top 25 with four apiece. Three other leagues land a trio of ranked squads.

• Nine of 10 conferences claim at least two ranked programs.

• There have been 37 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 13, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia at nine No. 1 recognitions.

• Robert Morris, now a NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016 – 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Jan. 31 (No. 4)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2016-17 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) (10) 21-0 250 2 4 William Penn (Iowa) 18-2 235 3 2 Georgetown (Ky.) 20-2 231 4 6 Dalton State (Ga.) 18-1 228 5 3 Columbia (Mo.) 21-2 217 6 7 Biola (Calif.) 21-2 215 7 11 Wiley (Texas) 20-2 201 8 13 Carroll (Mont.) 19-3 192 9 12 Texas Wesleyan 18-3 190 10 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) 19-4 174 11 14 Dillard (La.) 15-5 168 12 5 Westmont (Calif.) 17-4 166 13 9 Montana Western 18-4 154 14 10 Pikeville (Ky.) 19-5 142 15 17 Grand View (Iowa) 14-5 126 16 15 Talladega (Ala.) 16-6 121 17 NR LSU Shreveport (La.) 15-5 113 18 8 Oklahoma City 15-5 111 19 24 William Carey (Miss.) 14-4 105 20 16 William Jessup (Calif.) 16-6 104 21 20 SAGU (Texas) 16-6 98 22 NR Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 15-6 78 23 NR The Master's (Calif.) 17-3 69 24 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 15-6 67 25 19 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 12-6 56

Dropped from rankings: No. 21 Mid-America Christian (Okla.), No. 22 Faulkner (Ala.), No. 23 William Woods (Mo.), No. 24 Graceland (Iowa).

Others Receiving Votes: Hope International (Calif.) 50; Park (Mo.) 44; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 33; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 19; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 13; Faulkner (Ala.) 9; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 7; Graceland (Iowa) 4; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 4.

^ Previous ranking occurred Jan. 17, 2017