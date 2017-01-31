2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (Jan. 31)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics and Communications Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley claims the No. 1 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered five first-place votes and 66 total points to capture the first No. 1 spot of the season.
Top 10 Highlights:
- The Vikings of Missouri Valley are the preseason No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. Missouri Valley was the runner-up in the inaugural NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational last season after falling to Davenport (Mich.), 13-10.
- The Vikings look to open their season Saturday against NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.).
- Lourdes (Ohio) comes in at No. 2 in the preseason. The Gray Wolves earned the remaining first-place vote in the poll and 59 points. Lourdes was knocked out of the invitational in the semifinals to eventual champion Davenport.
- Lourdes opens the 2017 season against the USCAA Cleary (Mich.) Cougars on March 1.
- Rounding out the top-five is Missouri Baptist coming in at No. 3 with 58 points, Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 with 55 points and Siena Heights (Mich.) at No. 5 with 51 points.
- There are three new teams that entered the Top 10 this edition – No. 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 9 (tied) Robert Morris (Ill.) and No. 9 (tied)Saint Mary (Kan.).
- The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference lead all conferences with three programs each.
- Men’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.
Poll Methodology:
- The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
- Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record*
|Total Points
|1
|2
|Missouri Valley (5)
|20-4
|66
|2
|3
|Lourdes (Ohio) (1)
|16-5
|59
|3
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|8-1
|58
|4
|6
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|11-5
|55
|5
|4
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|12-5
|51
|6
|9
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|9-5
|46
|7
|10
|Indiana Tech
|5-9
|40
|8
|RV
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-5
|39
|9
|RV
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|2-6
|31
|9
|NR
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|6-9
|31
Dropped from the Top 10: Davenport (Mich.), St. Andrews (N.C.), Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 26, Tennessee Wesleyan 23; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 20; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 11; Asbury (Ky.) 5; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 4; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 3
^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Postseason Top 10 Poll (May 7)
*2016 Final Record