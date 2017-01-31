2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (Jan. 31)

Missouri Valley claims top spot in the preseason poll

January 31, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics and Communications Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley claims the No. 1 ranking in the preseason edition of the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered five first-place votes and 66 total points to capture the first No. 1 spot of the season.

Top 10 Highlights:

The Vikings of Missouri Valley are the preseason No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. Missouri Valley was the runner-up in the inaugural NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational last season after falling to Davenport (Mich.), 13-10.

The Vikings look to open their season Saturday against NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.).

Lourdes (Ohio) comes in at No. 2 in the preseason. The Gray Wolves earned the remaining first-place vote in the poll and 59 points. Lourdes was knocked out of the invitational in the semifinals to eventual champion Davenport.

Lourdes opens the 2017 season against the USCAA Cleary (Mich.) Cougars on March 1.

Rounding out the top-five is Missouri Baptist coming in at No. 3 with 58 points, Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 with 55 points and Siena Heights (Mich.) at No. 5 with 51 points.

There are three new teams that entered the Top 10 this edition – No. 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) and No. 9 (tied) Robert Morris (Ill.) and No. 9 (tied)Saint Mary (Kan.).

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference lead all conferences with three programs each.

Men’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.

Poll Methodology:

The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record* Total Points 1 2 Missouri Valley (5) 20-4 66 2 3 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 16-5 59 3 5 Missouri Baptist 8-1 58 4 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-5 55 5 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) 12-5 51 6 9 Ottawa (Kan.) 9-5 46 7 10 Indiana Tech 5-9 40 8 RV Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-5 39 9 RV Robert Morris (Ill.) 2-6 31 9 NR Saint Mary (Kan.) 6-9 31

Dropped from the Top 10: Davenport (Mich.), St. Andrews (N.C.), Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 26, Tennessee Wesleyan 23; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 20; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 11; Asbury (Ky.) 5; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 4; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Postseason Top 10 Poll (May 7)

*2016 Final Record