No. 19 Biola Upsets No. 3 Westmont, 63-54

DeMoria White leads the way with a game-high 22 points

February 01, 2017

by Brandon Taylor, Biola University Sports Information

LA MIRADA, Calif. --- If there's one word that describes the 2016-17 Women's Basketball team it's improvement: consistent improvement from week to week and from last year to this. Energy on defense and an improved showing in the rebound battle propelled the No. 19 Eagles to the 63-54 upset win over No. 3 Westmont (Calif.).

The 17-5 Eagles improve to 8-2 in Golden State Athletic Conference play while handing the 19-2 Warriors their first conference loss of the season at 9-1. Additionally, tonight's result is the first time Biola has defeated Westmont since Jan. 25, 2011.

"We have the upmost respect for Westmont College because of the program's consistent ranking in the at or around the top-5 of the NAIA Coaches' Poll," said Head Coach Alan Nakamura. "I feel that having our full bench tonight was huge for us; everyone contributed the level of defensive intensity and commitment to rebounding that we needed for the victory."

The Warriors started the game with a quick 4-0 run on a layup and two free throws from forward Aysia Shellmire. But the Eagles quickly responded with six unanswered points of their own, following it up by answering every Westmont bucket for the rest of the half with points of their own.

The rotation in the post for the Eagles was absolutely monumental in keeping Westmont off the board. Sara Dougan, Joclyn Kirton and Jessica Shill neutralized Shellmire for the rest of the half after her two free throws in the opening moments. They forced her to miss three times and limited her to two points total over the first 20 minutes.

Shellmire leads the Warriors in scoring at 14.2 points per game, but she finished with just eight on Tuesday.

"I think the mental key for us in this game was that the entire team bought in and we did what we all knew we needed to do," said Dougan, who contributed six points and four rebounds. "We worked really hand for this win and I'm excited to see what is in store for this team."

Westmont scored 20 points in the first half on seven shots compared to the Eagles' 14 made field goals and 35 points. Much of the credit for disparity goes to the trio of forwards mentioned above for holding the Warriors to two points in the paint in the first two quarters and leading the Eagles' effort to out-rebound Westmont 16-to-15.

"Everyone of the team knew we really wanted this win and our grit and heart really helped us out," said Shill. "We had intensity throughout the game and that led to rebounds and stops."

In contrast to the Warriors' 14 total points in the paint, the Eagles scored 26 points on layups thanks to the work of guards Annie Park and DeMoria White slicing through the Westmont defense.

The two combined to sink seven of the Eagles' eight three-pointers in the game, while White played every minute and led the game in scoring with 22 points. This is White's fifth 20-point game over the Eagles' last six contests.

Biola would need all nine of White's third-quarter points to hold onto its cushion and keep the charging Warriors at bay. Westmont scored 17 points in both the third and fourth periods to make the game close, but a 14-point deficit headed into the final 10 minutes was too steep a hill to climb.

"Westmont came back in the second half by hitting a lot of corner three-pointers so we tried to shade the corned down the stretch," said White. "Talking on defense and fighting for rebounds was huge for us to make sure we limited them to one possession."

The fact that the Eagles maintained their intensity up to the final buzzer is indicated by Khadidja Diakite's five massive rebounds down the stretch of the fourth quarter to take chances away from Westmont. Consequently, Westmont scored only eight points in the last four minutes of the game while Biola scored nine.

Annie Park's two free throws with nine seconds left sealed the win and gave Biola nine makes in 10 attempts at the charity stripe. Park finished second on the team in scoring with 16 points.

After giving tonight's win its due celebration, Biola hits the road for another tough test against No. 21 The Master's on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.