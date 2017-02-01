Cal Pac Conference Women's Basketball Sees Elevation

Antelope Valley, Benedictine-Mesa and Embry-Riddle add strength to conference

February 01, 2017

Story provided by Matt Davis, California Pacific Athletic Conference

California - Fueled by three first-year programs, the 2016-17 California Pacific Conference women’s basketball season has reached plateaus never before realized as five teams currently sit above the .500 mark and, in the process, have garnered wider recognition on the national level.

Antelope Valley (Calif.), Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.), and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), each playing in its inaugural season, all find themselves in position to make the Cal Pac postseason tournament. The Pioneers, currently on top of the Cal Pac standings with a 7-1 mark and 15-4 overall, rank in the top ten nationally in 12 offensive categories. UAV is tops in the country in Offensive Rebounds per Game (24.6) and Total Rebounds per Game (54.9). The Pioneers, who received votes in the latest NAIA poll, are second in the nation in Scoring Offense per Game (93.0).

The two Arizona schools have also made an impressive debut in the Cal Pac. BenU, tied for second place with Simpson (Calif.) at 7-2 in conference and 14-11 overall, demonstrate its balanced team by ranking among the country’s leaders in Turnover Margin (4.8), Assists per Game (14.4), 3-Point FG Percentage (.331), Scoring Offense per Game (71.1), and Steal per Game (9.8), and Offensive Rebounds per Game (13.1).

ERAU, 5-4 in conference and 11-10 overall, ranks No. 8 in the country in Field Goal Percentage Defense (.349) and 16th in Total Rebound Defense (33.6), as well as 27th in both Scoring Defense per Game (60.9) and Total Rebound Margin (5.2). The Eagles are only a game behind fourth-place BenU and still in contention for one of the four postseason berths.

Last season, the NAIA gave the Cal Pac an unprecedented one-year exemption when the conference dropped to five teams following Menlo’s (Calif.) move to NAIA Division I and the Golden State Athletic Conference. After winning the regular season title and taking two games in the postseason tournament, UCM advanced to the NAIA national tournament for the second year in a row. And, for the second year in a row, the Bobcats were seeded against the top-seeded team in the tournament.

This year, with our three fledgling programs raising the level of competition in the Cal Pac, the conference has already tied an all-time mark with five teams reaching 10 victories--including all three new schools. In 2007, the Cal Pac had three teams reach 15 wins, a record that certainly will be challenged this season.

The trio of new programs has made some notable strides, including:

· UAV exhibition victory over an NCAA DI team (Pepperdine)

· UAV has surpassed 100 points 6 times, including 119 against PUC.

· The top two teams at the midway point were UAV and BenU, and with ERAU is just a game out of the fourth playoff spot.

· BenU and ERAU each have GSAC victories (Hope International--twice--and Arizona Christian, respectively)

· Two-time tournament champ UC Merced (Calif.) is still among the teams to beat in the Cal Pac--UCM, in only its fifth season of competition, is on pace for a school-record in overall wins (14), and beat NCAA DII Fresno Pacific on the road.

· Simpson’s 14 wins is the most in the school's in the past 15 seasons (the Red Hawks won 13 in 2013)