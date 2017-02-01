Redhawks Rebound at Culprit Cheer Championship

Martin Methodist finishes runner-up on Sunday with a score of 66.3

February 01, 2017

Story by Wade Neely, Martin Methodist Athletics

DALTON, Ga. – The Martin Methodist Cheerleading squad took to the floor for the first time in 2017 last weekend at the inaugural Southern States Athletic Conference Cheer Championship Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon at the Culprit Cheer Championship.

The RedHawks finished third in Saturday's event with a score of 51.3, but rebounded with a runner-up finish on Sunday and a score of 66.3.

Three RedHawks earned All-Conference honors for their performance on Saturday as Cailin Cassidy, Katie Heard and Jessie Horton all earned the honor.

In addition, Cassidy and Heard joined teammates Amber Hoppe, Brianna Shifflett and Tori Williams on the league's All-Academic team. To be nominated for the award, student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.25 grade-point average and completed at least 24 course hours.

Hoppe was also selected as the team's Champions of Character representative at the awards banquet Saturday night in Dalton.

The events were the first of the season for the RedHawks, who will host NCAA Division I institution Tennessee-Martin for a one-day match on Feb. 19 in the Curry Christian Life Center