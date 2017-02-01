NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Weekly Report - No. 4 (Feb. 1)

Important KCAC matchup sends (RV) to No. 18 Tabor

February 01, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

(RV) Ottawa (Kan.) (16-8, 12-4 KCAC) at No. 18 Tabor (Kan.) (18-5, 13-3 KCAC)

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 5 pm CST | Hillsboro, Kan.

Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet



• An early February matchup pits (RV) Ottawa (Kan.) against the second-best Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and No. 18 Tabor (Kan.) Bluejays. With conference records close in comparison, this matchup could hold postseason implications for both programs. Ottawa comes to the contest with a 12-4 KCAC record, while Tabor is only one-game ahead at 13-3.

• Tabor, which won the first meeting between the conference foes earlier this season 49-40, holds an 18-9 overall record over the Braves. The past five affairs have gone the way of the Bluejays, with the last time Ottawa earned a win over Tabor coming over two years ago when the Braves earned a 62-57 regular-season victory.

• Ottawa is looking to make the trek to Sioux City, Iowa, for the NAIA Women’s Division II Basketball Championship for the first time since 2007. Last season, Tabor ended with a national quarterfinal loss to eventual runner-up Southern Oregon. Tabor is on a three-year streak of appearances in the championship.

• The Bluejays are currently trying to stop a two-game losing slide, as they lost to No. 14 Friends (Kan.) on the road before falling on their home court to Saint Mary (Kan.). This is the longest skid for Tabor on the season.

• Morgan Ediger leads the way for Tabor in scoring, steals and blocks per game. Averaging 12.4 points per game with 1.6 steals and .6 blocks a contest, Ediger is a triple-threat for the BlueJays. From the charity stripe, Ediger is nearly perfect as she shoots 87.5 percent for free-throws, including nine games this season of not missing from the line.

• As a team, Tabor holds a No. 8 ranking in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.372) and No. 13 in field goal percentage (.444). The Bluejays will look to control the scoring of the Braves, as they allow only 59.9 points a game while averaging 69.5 on their side.

• The Braves are on a streak themselves, but a more positive one, as they have not dropped a contest in six games with the last loss coming to McPherson (Kan.) Jan. 7.

• Defensively, Ottawa is led by Ashley Romig who ranks No. 3 in the NAIA in total blocks (50), No. 7 in blocks per game (2.1) and No. 29 in defensive rebounds per game (5.8). Romig recently hit a season-high in blocks with six against Oklahoma Wesleyan. In the last meeting against Tabor, Romig recorded nine rebounds and four blocks.

• Ottawa will try to win the contest over the Bluejays from beyond the arc, as it ranks No. 9 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.271). The outside shooting is led by Madi Stewart who has 44 3-pointers on the year and averages 16.54 points a game.

Around NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Jan. 31)

• Now with an NAIA-best 22-0 record, the No. 1 Fighting Saints of St. Francis (Ind.) remain unblemished on the year as they continue through one of the best seasons for the program. Last season, St. Francis was knocked out in the first-round of the NAIA National Championship.

• The only other unbeaten left in Division II stays with Southeastern (Fla.), which now boasts a 19-0 perfect record. The Fire continues to move up in the Coaches’ Poll as it recently earned a No. 7 ranking, up one from the last edition. With only four Sun Conference contests left this season, the Fire are looking to repeat as conference champions.

• Concordia (Neb.) leads all programs with the most wins with 23 victories to their name at this point in the season. The Bulldogs have only suffered one loss this year.

• Last season’s national champion, Marian (Ind.), remains at the No. 5 spot in the most recent poll. The Knights are 21-3 overall and hold a Crossroads League-best 11-1 record. The red banner in 2016 represents the first-ever title in program history after defeating Southern Oregon, 59-48.

• Only six conferences now remain with an undefeated leader in their polls – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, KCAC, North Star Athletic Association, The Sun Conference and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

• A 21-game win-streak for No. 3 Southern Oregon was snapped when the Raiders visited No. 25 Oregon Tech and suffered a 72-69 loss, their first since the opening contest of the season against Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) in November. Southern Oregon now sits at 21-2 overall and 14-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference action. The Owls improved to 13-2 in conference and 20-5 on the season.

• Two players in NAIA Division II hit the 2,000-point milestone in last week’s competition. Miranda Palmer of Huntington (Ind.) has now posted 2,016 points through her 119 games for the Forestors. The mark was hit in the second quarter of a 63-62 win over Spring Arbor (Mich.). Purdue Northwest (Ind.) also had a player meet the 2,000-point plateau, as Cassidy Deno finished with 19 points in a win over Roosevelt (Ill.), 80-65.

• Imani White of Saint Mary (Kan.) was named this edition’s National Player of the Week for the first time in her career. White currently ranks No. 33 in the NAIA in both blocks per game (1.4) and total blocks (30). Last week, White recorded a personal-high of 32 points twice, with a career-high six blocks in a win over Sterling (Kan.). For the complete release, click here.

• Every team in Division II has at least one win to its name.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Wednesday – No. 11 Mornindside (Iowa) at No. 22 Northwestern (Iowa)

o Wednesday – No. 15 Purdue Northwest (Ind.) at No. 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

o Saturday – No. 13 Indiana Northwest at No. 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.)

o Saturday – No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) at No. 11 Morningside (Iowa)

• Division II Women's Basketball Game of the Week Result:

o Week 1 – No. 4 Southern Oregon def. No. 17 Eastern Oregon, 77-68

o Week 2 – No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) def. No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 115-91

o Week 3 – No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) def. No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 62-54

