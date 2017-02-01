NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 4 (Feb. 1)
February 01, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media InternNAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 9 Texas Wesleyan (18-3, 8-2 SAC) at No. 18 Oklahoma City (15-5, 6-4 SAC)
Saturday, Feb. 4 | 5:00 p.m. CST | Abe Lemons Arena| Oklahoma City, Okla.
• Saturday features a Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) regular-season matchup in a battle between No. 9 Texas Wesleyan and No. 18 Oklahoma City at 5:00 p.m. CST.
• Texas Wesleyan is on a three-game winning streak, with signature wins over then-No. 8 Oklahoma City and then-No. 20 Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas).
• Oklahoma City is on a two-game winning streak with victories over Science & Arts (Okla.) and Bacone (Okla.).
• The Stars lead the all-time series against the Rams, 12-11. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 21, when Texas Wesleyan won 98-76.
• Texas Wesleyan leads the NAIA in assists per game (20.6) and is ranked No. 5 in total rebounds per game (43.4).
• The Rams are led by Naiel Smith, who tops the NAIA in total assists (166) and is ranked No. 2 in in steals per game (2.7). Dion Rogers leads the team in scoring with an average of 19 points per game.
• Oklahoma City is ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in blocks per game (5.4) and No. 12 in total rebounds per game (41.8).
• The Stars defense is powered by Xavier Smith, who ranks No. 3 in total blocks (49) and No. 9 in defensive rebounds per game (7.0). Lou Dunbar, who just posted a 50-point game against Science & Arts on Jan. 26, is ranked No. 5 in 3-point field goals made per game (3.3).
• The Stars offense is led by Lou Dunbar, who averages 16.9 points per game, while Xavier Smith leads the team in rebounds per game (9.4).
• SAC standings has Texas Wesleyan in first-place with a conference record of 8-2, followed by Oklahoma City, SAGU (Texas) and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) tied for second with a 6-4 conference record.
Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball(Through games played on Jan. 31)
• LSU-Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 21-0 record.
• Biola (Calif.) leads the NAIA in most wins (22), followed by LSU-Alexandria, Columbia (Mo.) and Georgetown (Ky.) at 21.
• One program is still searching for its first victory.
• LSU-Alexandria maintains the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the third straight edition, announced Jan. 31. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here.
• Lou Dunbar of Oklahoma City earned the National Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here.
•Taran Buie, a guard from Science & Arts (Okla.), leads Division I in scoring with 469 points and 26.1 points per game.
• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds the rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with a 12.0 average and 252 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Andravious of Tougaloo (Miss.) with 211 and 11.7 per game.
• With 8.3 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 166 total assists in 20 games.
• This week’s Top 25 matchups:
o Monday – (15) Grand View (Iowa) def. (2) William Penn (Iowa), 81-76
o Tuesday – (6) Biola (Calif.) def. (12) Westmont (Calif.), 63-60
o Wednesday – (1) LSU Alexandria at (17) LSU Shreveport (La.)
o Thursday – (18) Oklahoma City at (RV) Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
o Thursday – (20) William Jessup (Calif.) at (RV) Hope International (Calif.)
o Friday – (RV) Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at (8) Carroll (Mont.)
o Saturday – (6) Biola (Calif.) at (23) The Master's (Calif.)
o Saturday – (9) Texas Wesleyan at (18) Oklahoma City
o Saturday – (RV) Faulkner (Ala.) at (19) William Carey (Miss.)
o Saturday – (22) Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at (RV) Park (Mo.)
