2017 Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week — No. 3 (Feb. 1)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Anna Shields of Point Park (Pa.) has been named the NAIA National Women's Indoor Track Athlete of The Week and Kelbie Lyon of Hastings (Neb.) has been named the NAIA National Women's Indoor Field Athlete of The Week, the National office announced Wednesday. Shields and Lyon were selected based on their performances from Jan. 23 – 29. The fourth Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week will be announced on Feb. 8.
Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week:
Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)
So., Torrington, Conn.
• Recorded a first-place finish in the distance medley relay, a second-place finish in the one mile run and a fourth-place finish in the 3,000m at the Spire Midwest Open on Jan. 28.
• Shields ran the leg of the distance medley relay with a time of 4:50 and a team time of 12:12.86 to finish first out of 14 teams.
• Shields finished second out of 67 athletes in the one mile run with a time of 4:52.
• She also finished fourth out of 73 athletes in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:58.
Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
Kelbie Lyon, Hastings (Neb.)
So., Doniphan, Neb.
• Recorded a first-place finish in the shot put and a fourth-place finish in the weight throw at the Concordia Classic on Jan. 29.
• Lyon won the shot put by throwing an “A” standard national qualifying throw of 14.8m.
• She leads the NAIA in the women’s shot put by over two feet.
• Lyon finished the meet by finishing fourth out of 39 athletes in the weight throw, by tossing an “A” standard of 16.63m.
• Lyon is currently ranked at No. 10 in the NAIA in the weight throw.
• This is Lyon’s second award this season.
Track Nominees: Grace Young, Columbia (Mo.); Anna Houston, William Woods (Mo.); Julia Blumkaitis, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.); Cassidy Brown, Northwest (Wash.); Nicole Watkins, Saint Xavier (Ill.); Ashley Jourdan, Trinity Christian (Ill.); Olivia Askew, Calumet (Ind.); Emily Bantz, Indiana Wesleyan; Raven Arellano, Grace (Ind.); Plenseh-Tay Sakeuh, Taylor (Ind.); Kara Barth, Carroll (Mont.); Bailey Bard, Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Mindy Kaufman, Montana Western; Katie Bosch, Northwestern (Iowa); Marissa DeWispelare, Doane (Neb.); Annechiene Knevelbaard, Dordt (Iowa); Argyanna Bolton, Southern-New Orleans (La.); Pearl Morgan, Central Methodist (Mo.); Brianna Blackwell, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Elise Buchman, Benedictine (Kan.); Gloria Mares, Baker (Kan.); Rojonna Ayers, Grand View (Iowa); Natali Engle, Friends (Kan.); Taylor Needham, Southwestern (Kan.); Rashe' Boynton, Bethel (Kan.); Linda Delgado, Saint Mary (Kan.); Danielle Craft, Cumberland (Tenn.); Madison Dooley, Campbellsville (Ky.); Ashli Pope, Cumberlands (Ky.); Rachel Heuchert, Jamestown (N.D.); Shania Pokorny, Viterbo (Wis.); Amanda Wolff, Dickinson State (N.D.); Taylor Navratil, Waldorf (Iowa); Tyanna Petty, Rio Grande (Ohio); Telecia Briscoe, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Chas Crawford, Texas Wesleyan; Sara Moore, Oklahoma City; Adri Sigafoose, Aquinas (Mich.)
Field Nominees: Jerosan Fletcher, Park (Mo.); Renee Rhodes, Columbia (Mo.); Anna Houston, William Woods (Mo.); Kylie Davis, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.); Raven Kelly, St. Francis (Ill.); Plenseh-Tay Sakeuh, Taylor (Ind.); Crystal Schmidt, Carroll (Mont.); Daphne Puckett, Great Falls (Mont.); Allie Brooks, Concordia (Neb.); Mikayla Houston, Clarke (Iowa); Kelsey Cook, Central Methodist (Mo.); Bryanna Music, Ottawa (Kan.); Bailey Collier, Southwestern (Kan.); Kaiann Arellano, Jamestown (N.D.); Patricia Molina, Waldorf (Iowa); Nikkie Rasmussen, Viterbo (Wis.); Trisha Spivey, Indiana East; Kiana Daley, Point Park (Pa.); Dymond White, Bacone (Okla.); Marissa Johnson, Siena Heights (Mich.)
2016-17 Women's Indoor T&F Composite Award Winners (Field, Track)
Week 1 (January 18): Kelbie Lyon, Hastings (Neb.) , Stephanie Johnston, Concordia (Mich.)
Week 2 (January 25): Sara Olsen, Hastings (Neb.) , Natali Engle, Friends (Kan.)
Week 3 (February 01): Kelbie Lyon, Hastings (Neb.) , Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)