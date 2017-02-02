NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 4

Key contest out of the Sooner Athletic Conference highlighted as the NAIA Game of the Week

February 02, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Athletics Communications and MediaPhoto by Claudia Lusk

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) (18-2, 9-1 SAC) at No. 20 John Brown (Ark.) (15-6, 7-3 SAC)

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 1 p.m. CST | Bill George Arena | Siloam Springs, Ark.

Live Video – Produced by John Brown Athletics



• No. 20 John Brown (Ark.) looks to gain ground in the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) regular-season title race as it hosts No. 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) Saturday in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet.

• Both teams have a Thursday night conference affair before locking horns on Saturday. Wayland Baptist travels to Bacone (Okla.), while John Brown hosts SAGU (Texas).

• The Flying Queens enter Thursday tied atop the SAC standings with No. 7 Oklahoma City, as both clubs hold 18-2 overall records and 9-1 marks in league play. John Brown, which is 15-6 overall, is two games off the pace at 7-3.

• Saturday marks the second of a home-and-home regular-season series between the two programs. The first meeting, which took place in Plainview, Texas, went in favor of Wayland Baptist, 100-72. Forward Jade Jones scored a career-high 46 points on 21-of-29 shooting from the field in the win. Jones was named Division I Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week for her effort.

• Wayland Baptist holds a 26-16 advantage in the all-time series, including a current streak of three-straight victories.

• The Flying Queens have won 13-straight games entering Thursday. The club’s last loss came at Oklahoma City, 100-65, on Dec. 3.

• Wayland Baptist features one of the NAIA’s top offensive attacks, ranking No. 8 in scoring offense per game (80.5 points per game), No. 9 in free throw percentage (.749), No. 13 in field goal percentage (.440) and No. 14 in 3-point field goals made per game (7.6).

• Four different Flying Queens average at least 10 points per game, led by Jones’ 14.8 points per game average. She is also the team’s leading rebounder with 163 boards on the year – 82 more than the next closest teammate.

• John Brown also showcases a potent offensive attack that averages 76.7 points per game. The Golden Eagles are arguably most dangerous from long range, as they lead the NAIA in 3-point field goals made per game (10.8), total 3-point field goals made (226) and 3-point field goal percentage (.410).

• Forward Baily Cameron is the leading scorer for John Brown, averaging 15.7 points per game, while also pacing the club in rebounding at 6.9 per game. Cameron enters the week with 10 double-figure performances in her last 11 games, including a 28-point performance last Saturday in a win against Mid-America Christian (Okla.)

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Feb. 1)

• Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) topped the Coaches’ Poll for the fourth-straight edition and 22nd time in program history after receiving nine first-place votes and 250 total points in the fourth regular-season installment on Jan. 31. For the complete release, click here. The fifth regular-season edition is scheduled to release on Feb. 14.

• Freed-Hardeman (21-0), No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (23-0) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (22-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

• The Warrior’s 23 victories are tied with Shawnee State (Ohio) (23-2) for most in the NAIA. Lewis-Clark State has not lost a regular-season contest since falling to Great Falls (Mont.), 71-62, on Feb. 27, 2016, while Shawnee State has won three-straight since falling to Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson on Jan. 21.

• Every program in Division I has at least two victories this season.

• Cumberlands (Ky.) head coach Melissa Irvin is one victory shy of reaching the 400-win plateau for her career. Irvin has led the Patriots’ women’s basketball program for 20 season and boasts a 399-214 career record.

• Jeff Soderquist, who is the head coach at John Brown (Ark.), joined the 300-win club when the Golden Eagles downed Mid-America Christian (Okla.), 73-69, last Saturday.

• Shawnee State (Ohio) boasts the Division I’s best scoring offense, averaging 89.1 points per game. Conversely, Westmont (Calif.) holds its opponents to an average of 46.1 points per game, good for the stingiest defense to this point of the season.

• Oklahoma City’s Daniela Wallen leads the nation in scoring at 24.1 points per game and steals at 4.1 thefts per contest.

• Linet Juma of Texas College is the leading rebounder in Division I, averaging 16.3 boards per game.

• Mishae Roper of Huston-Tillotson (Texas) was named this week’s NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week. For the complete release, click here.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Tuesday – No. 19 Biola (Calif.) def. No. 3 Westmont (Calif.), 63-54

o Thursday – No. 8 Campbellsville (Ky.) at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

o Saturday – No. 8 Campbellsville (Ky.) at No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.)

o Saturday – No. 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) at No. 20 John Brown (Ark.)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• For the first time in NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Championship history, the event will be hosted in Billings, Mont., at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Action will run from March 15-21 for the 37th annual event. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.