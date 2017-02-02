Former NAIA Athlete Shatters Two Race Walk Records

William Penn alumni, Katie Burnett wins 50k Race Walk Championship

February 02, 2017

Story provided by Vince Peters, William Penn Athletics



SANTEE, Calif. - In her second 50 km, Katie Burnett (El Cajon, California) not only won the title Saturday afternoon but also set new American records in the 40 km and 50 km at the USATF 50K Race Walk Championships. Three-time Olympian John Nunn (Bonsall, California) returned to the site of his 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - 50K Race Walk win and secured his 14th national title.

Burnett began the race slightly behind former American record holder in the 20 km Teresa Viall (Gainesville, Florida). Around the 25 km mark, Burnett took over the lead and maintained a 8:35 pace, reaching 40 km in a record breaking 3:31:04.

From then on she continued ahead of second-place finisher and defending champion Erin Taylor-Talcott (Owego, New York) to complete the race in 4:26:37, nearly three minutes ahead of Talcott. This broke the previous record of 4:33:23 set in 2012 by Talcott.

In the men’s race, Nunn took off and established an early lead of nine minutes ahead of the field. The 2016 winner was on pace to finish in under 4 hours but slowed down to an average 8:21, still significantly faster than his competitors. He clocked in at 4:18:59, followed by Michael Mannozzi (Liberty, South Carolina) in 4:26:46 and Matthew Forgues (Boothbay, Maine) in 4:31:40.



Miranda Melville (Rochester, New York) won the women’s 20 km race in 1:38:40. Mexico’s Eder Sanchez bested the men’s race in 1:25:17.