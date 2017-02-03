Royals Rally From Down Two To Knock Off No. 2 Warner (FL)

February 03, 2017

Story by Seth Preuss, Hope International Athletics

DES MOINES, IA – No. 10 Hope International took down No. 2 Warner (FL) in a Battle Royal in their first match at the 2017 Molten Invitational. The Royals fell behind to Warner – also the Royals – early but rallied back from a 2-0 hole to win in five, sweeping the back stretch for a come-from-behind upset.

HIU hit negative in the first set and sided out below 50% as a team in a gritty 20-25 loss to Warner – Zach Greene (SR/Lombard, IL) led with three kills but hit .000 in the set. Max Osmundson (SO/Las Vegas, NV) led HIU in the second stanza with four kills and hit .300, but the HIU Royals again struggled as a team and hit .000 collectively while siding out just 48% of the time.

"I thought we played well in the first two sets and were staying engaged, communicating well with each other, but it didn't show on the stats or the scoreboard so in between sets two and three we went to the locker room for a quick talk," coach Henry Valiente Jr. said after the match. "I told them – last time I checked, this was volleyball and you have to win three. They only have two and you know what it takes to come back and win – you can do this. Anyone that doesn't want to contribute, doesn't want to be a good teammate, stays in the locker room right now."

Valiente Jr.'s message clearly took root as HIU bounced back to take set three and forced some free volleyball for the fans that made the trip. Tyler Michael (SO/Whittier, CA) added three kills without an error in the set and as a team HIU hit .300 while siding out 72% of the time. "I am really proud of our guys for the way they battled back – I think the turning point tonight for us was our freshmen who came in and gave us a spark," Valiente Jr. said at the conclusion of the match.

HIU hit a whopping .478 as a team in the fourth and got six kills from Osmundson to go with five from Greene – Osmundson also added a solo block and so did Chase Larson (FR/Henderson, NV) to help keep HIU alive with a 25-23 win in the fourth set.

Having already forced the issue and with the momentum on their side, the HIU players would go on to complete the upset with a 15-14 win the in the fifth frame of the night. HIU sided out in eight of its nine chances for a rate of 88% and hit .077 better than Warner for the win after Greene added a kill, three digs, and a block in the final set.

HIU had not won against Warner in two years – HIU was swept by Warner last season in the NAIA Independent conference tournament and fell in five at the same Molten Invite prior to the conference tourney. The HIU Royals now improve to 5-4 overall, 2-0 against NAIA competition this season, and are now a game below .500 against Warner with a 4-5 record that dates to 2012.

HIU starts the Invite strong with the win against a No. 2 Royals squad and will face three opponents tomorrow – HIU starts the day with Culver-Stockton (MO) and will finish with (RV) Graceland (IA) and No. 7 Lourdes (OH). Links to live coverage are available on our website.