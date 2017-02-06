OLLU men's basketball upsets No. 7 Wiley College

Saints defeat Wildcats, 79-64

February 06, 2017

Story by Jesse Blanchard, Our Lady of the Lake Athletics

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 3, 2017) – The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Saints men's basketball team upset the No. 7-ranked Wiley College Wildcats, winning 79-64 in a Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) game.

With the win, the No. 25-ranked Saints improve to 13-7 on the season and 9-4 in conference. Wiley College dropped to 20-3 overall and 9-2 in conference.

Joe Jackson (SR/San Antonio, Texas) led three Saints in double figures with 25 points, six rebounds and two blocks. He was also key defensively, using his length to slow the ball at the point of attack in the full court press, buying the backcourt of Darion Brown (JR/Alexandria, La.) andPJ Escobar (JR/San Antonio, Texas) time to swarm the ball handler. George Page led the Wildcats with 19 points and four rebounds.

The Saints' defense forced 12 turnovers, grabbing six steals, leading to 19 points. OLLU held Wiley College to just 37.7 percent shooting, including 4-for-22 shooting from the 3-point line (18.2 percent). The Saints managed to wall off any initial dribble penetration and rotate in almost perfect step with the Wildcats' ball movement, surrendering few driving lanes.

OLLU limited Wiley point guard Cory Jones, forcing five turnovers, including a few passes that sailed out of bounds as the Saints forced the Wildcats to attempt high skip passes over the top of the defense.

Jackson's 25 points came without hitting a single 3-pointer. Instead, he worked in isolation, hitting pull-up jumpers, and via off-ball movement that got him the ball with momentum towards the rim. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 13-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Escobar had 22 points, slipping backdoor for layups and free throw attempts, slithering into the middle of the defense and hitting from deep (3-for-5 from the 3-point line).

Brown was able to probe the defense with his dribble, scoring 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting with layups, floaters and pull-up jumpers. He was also able to track down long rebounds—finishing with five—which helped the Saints push the pace.

In addition to Page's 19 points, the Wildcats got 14 points and nine rebounds from Artis Ricardo.

The Saints host Jarvis Christian College tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. OLLU holds a 13-3 advantage all-time over Jarvis, defeating them 90-75 in their first meeting this season on Dec. 17. Jarvis Christian College is 11-9 on the season and 3-8 in conference.

