Seniors Lead No. 11 Midland Past No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan

Warriors defeat Dakota Wesleyan, 90-84

February 06, 2017

Story by Midland Athletics

FREMONT, Neb. – One game after moving into third place-all time in program history for scoring, Alex Starkel exploded for a season-best 32 points, leading No. 11 Midland University to a 90-84 victory over No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday.



Senior Damon Overton recorded a double-double, matching his season high with 30 points, while Diamontae McKinley chipped in 18 points for the Warriors in a pivotal GPAC tilt at the Wikert Event Center.



“Alex, and our entire group of seniors, were huge tonight,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “It was great to see our guys respond from a two-game skid to earn this big win. We played with great intensity. We had our three-headed monster going tonight in Alex, Damon and Diamontae, which hasn’t happened in the same game much for us to date. I thought Don Henderson gave us good energy, returning to the starting lineup, and Nick Harden was great on both ends of the court.”



Starkel had 10 points in the first half as Midland carried a 42-39 edge into the break before the senior took over in the second half of play.



DWU chipped away at its halftime deficit and led for the first time all game on a three-pointer by Tate Martin at the 16:28 mark of the second half. Martin’s basket came in the midst of a personal 10-point run by Starkel which saw MU regain a 54-51 lead with 15 minutes left to play.



With 10 minutes remaining on the clock, Overton and Starkel put together an 11-point run for the Warriors which gave the home team its biggest lead of the game, 77-61, at the 7:15 mark. Midland appeared to have put the contest out of reach, but the Tigers responded with a 12-point run, slashing their deficit to 77-73 with 4:18 remaining.



McKinley halted DWU’s momentum on the ensuing possession with one of his four three-pointers on the night which ultimately sealed Midland’s win. The Tigers would make it a five-point game on two occasions in the final three minutes of play, but Overton and Starkel each knocked down shots to pad the Warrior lead.



Midland’s defensive effort successfully took away DWU’s two biggest weapons; three-point shooting and the Tigers’ precision passing. Martin scored a season-high 29 points for DWU, but was limited to a season-low five assists. The Tigers entered the game leading the NAIA in total assists and were held to just a season-low 13 on Saturday. The Warriors also held DWU to just seven three-pointers, the Tigers’ third-lowest total of the year.



Overton had a game and career-best 10 assists for Midland.



MU improves to 19-7 overall and 11-4 in GPAC play, remaining in a second-place tie. DWU falls to 21-6 (12-3 GPAC) and retains a one-game lead in the conference race.



The Warriors return to action next Saturday at No. 13 Northwestern College. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Orange City, Iowa.