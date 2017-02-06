Baker Dance Wins 2017 Northwest Regional Preview

Baker's Dance placed first out of five teams

February 06, 2017

Story by Baker Athletics

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – The Baker University competitive cheer and dance teams hosted the 2017 Northwest Regional Preview on Super Bowl Sunday, with the dance team capturing first-place out of five teams, while the cheer team finished fifth out of five teams.

Baker dance has now taken home first-place in three-straight competitions. Benedictine College took home first in the cheer competition.

After the Regional Preview, the cheer team then hosted a triangular as they went up against MNU and Graceland.

MNU won that event, while Graceland took second and Baker finished third.

Baker will host the 2017 Northwest Regional Qualifier at the Collins Center on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m.

DANCE RESULTS

1st Place – Baker

2nd Place – Ottawa

3rd Place – Stephens

4th Place – CMU

5th Place – Benedictine

CHEER RESULTS

1st Place – Benedictine

2nd Place – CMU

3rd Place – MNU

4th Place – Graceland

5th Place – Baker

Baker Cheer Invitational Results

1st Place – MNU

2nd Place – Graceland

3rd Place - Baker