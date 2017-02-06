Baker Dance Wins 2017 Northwest Regional Preview
Story by Baker Athletics
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – The Baker University competitive cheer and dance teams hosted the 2017 Northwest Regional Preview on Super Bowl Sunday, with the dance team capturing first-place out of five teams, while the cheer team finished fifth out of five teams.
Baker dance has now taken home first-place in three-straight competitions. Benedictine College took home first in the cheer competition.
After the Regional Preview, the cheer team then hosted a triangular as they went up against MNU and Graceland.
MNU won that event, while Graceland took second and Baker finished third.
Baker will host the 2017 Northwest Regional Qualifier at the Collins Center on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m.
DANCE RESULTS
1st Place – Baker
2nd Place – Ottawa
3rd Place – Stephens
4th Place – CMU
5th Place – Benedictine
CHEER RESULTS
1st Place – Benedictine
2nd Place – CMU
3rd Place – MNU
4th Place – Graceland
5th Place – Baker
Baker Cheer Invitational Results
1st Place – MNU
2nd Place – Graceland
3rd Place - Baker