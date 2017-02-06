Print RSS

Baker Dance Wins 2017 Northwest Regional Preview

Baker's Dance placed first out of five teams
February 06, 2017
Article Image

Story by Baker Athletics

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. – The Baker University competitive cheer and dance teams hosted the 2017 Northwest Regional Preview on Super Bowl Sunday, with the dance team capturing first-place out of five teams, while the cheer team finished fifth out of five teams.

Baker dance has now taken home first-place in three-straight competitions. Benedictine College took home first in the cheer competition.

After the Regional Preview, the cheer team then hosted a triangular as they went up against MNU and Graceland.

MNU won that event, while Graceland took second and Baker finished third.

Baker will host the 2017 Northwest Regional Qualifier at the Collins Center on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m.

DANCE RESULTS

1st Place – Baker

2nd Place – Ottawa

3rd Place – Stephens

4th Place – CMU

5th Place – Benedictine

CHEER RESULTS

1st Place – Benedictine

2nd Place – CMU

3rd Place – MNU

4th Place – Graceland

5th Place – Baker

Baker Cheer Invitational Results

1st Place – MNU

2nd Place – Graceland

3rd Place - Baker

Competitive Cheer & Dance Student-Athletes:

Beginning with the Fall 2015 term, all first-time NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance student-athletes will need to have an “Eligible” decision from the NAIA Eligibility Center before participating in competition.

The Eligibility Center is already accepting and completing Early Decisions for qualified students.

Do you need to register at PlayNAIA.org? The answer is “yes” if:

• You are currently in high school

• You do not currently attend an NAIA college or university, regardless of participation in Competitive Cheer and Dance

• You attend an NAIA college or university but have NOT previously competed in Competitive Cheer and Dance

• You have previously participated in Competitive Cheer and Dance at an NAIA school but did NOT receive an eligibility certification from your school.