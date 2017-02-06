Redhawks' Saint-Joy Earns New Spot
Story provided by Benedictine-Mesa Athletics
MESA, Ariz. - It's is the dream of soccer players everywhere to get a chance to represent their country on global level for their national team.
For Benedictine University at Mesa men's soccer player Cedrick Saint-Joy, that dream is a reality.
Saint-Joy will be joining the Haitian Under-20 National Team early in February, as they head to Costa Rica for the 2017 CONCACAF U20 Championship.
"It's pretty awesome," Saint-Joy said. "You have to sacrifice a lot to reach that goal. It's not easy to be on a national team. To be a part of the best players in the country, it's a big thing."
This isn't his first taste of national team play, having participated with this team last year in the qualifying matches, as well as on the Under-17 National Team.
And getting to practice and to play with his Haitian brethren against the world's best for the past year has only increased his level of play.
"I'm the youngest on the team," Saint-Joy said. "Some of the guys on the team have told me that I have a good future because if I can keep up with them already, that's pretty awesome."
Saint-Joy brought his fancy footwork and his work ethic to the Redhawks program in 2016. Although the team didn't compete in any official games this past season, he and his teammates got to know each other on and off the field to help build the program from the ground up.
Saint-Joy believes that his experiences on the pitch and his drive have rubbed off on his team this season in preparation for their first full season in 2017.
"I like to push the players on this team," he said. "This team has a lot of talent and I know these guys are working hard. We are trying to build a family here.
"There is a brotherhood on this team that you can feel the first time we trained together."
Head coach Tim Barmettler has heaped plenty of praise on his star midfielder and is expecting big things from him next season.
"It is an absolute pleasure to be able to coach a player with Cedrick's vision, technical ability and decision making," he said. "He makes the game flow and is such graceful player. He is a lot of fun to watch."
But before Saint-Joy gets to the fall season and competing against the California Pacific Conference and NAIA, there are bigger fish to fry.
He and his Haitian teammates open up group play on February 18 against St. Kitts & Nevis, and also play Panama and the United States in the group, before hopefully making it to the elimination round.
And while Saint-Joy is excited to represent his country on the global stage, he is equally excited to be representing the Redhawks on that same stage as well.
"I'm not just representing Haiti, I'm also representing BenU because I'm a part of it," he said. "I feel like I'm going to represent the guys on the team. Right now, I'm a part of BenU and I'm pretty proud of being a part of this program."