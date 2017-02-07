2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 2 (Feb. 7)

Vikings maintain hold at No. 1

February 07, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After taking over the No. 1 spot last edition, the defending NAIA National Invitational runner-up Grand View (Iowa) continues its control at the top in the second regular-season 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, announced today by the national office. The Vikings gathered all first-place votes and 106 total points to capture a second-consecutive No. 1 ranking. The third regular-season installment will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 20.



Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• At 6-2 on the year, the Vikings of Grand View (Iowa) once again earned the No. 1 spot in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. Gathering all 10 first-place votes, Grand View is the top team for the second-straight poll after coming in second-place at the NAIA National Invitational last season.

• The Vikings are on a three-game winning streak after dropping two matches to NCAA Division I Hawaii at the end of January. Grand View starts a seven-game road trip with Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on Feb. 9.

• Ottawa (Kan.) is the new No. 2 this edition as it takes over the spot while boasting an undefeated 8-0 record. The Braves have earned six sweeps on the season to remain unblemished. Ottawa hosts Graceland (Iowa) on Feb. 11 for its next matchup.

• The rest of the top five this edition saw only one new team with No. 4 Park (Mo.) making its way into the upper-level of the ratings. The No. 3 spot goes to Missouri Baptist, which moved forward one spot, while No. 5 remains with Robert Morris (Ill.).

• No teams dropped out of the top 10 in this installment. Hope International (Calif.) was the edition’s biggest mover as it comes in at No. 6, up four spots from the last Coaches’ Poll.

• The biggest backwards slide this week was with No. 7 Warner (Fla.), as it fell out of the top five and lost their No. 2 spot from the previous rankings. Warner holds steady at .500 this season at 4-4.

• The Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Two teams have claimed the No.1 ranking during the 2017 season: Missouri Baptist (preseason) and Grand View (No. 1 poll).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 1 | Jan. 24, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) (10) 6-2 106 2 3 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-0 98 3 4 Missouri Baptist 6-2 90 4 6 Park (Mo.) 5-0 78 5 5 Robert Morris (Ill.) 5-0 73 6 10 Hope International (Calif.) 9-5 71 7 2 Warner (Fla.) 4-4 56 8 8 Missouri Valley 7-3 47 9 7 Lourdes (Ohio) 5-3 43 10 9 Clarke (Iowa) 5-4 35

Dropped From Rankings: None

Others Receiving Votes: Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 22; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 20; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 5