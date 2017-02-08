NAIA Continues to Drive Kansas Men's Lacrosse Growth

Central Christian College announced the start of Men's Lacrosse in Fall 2017

February 08, 2017

Story courtesy of Tom Flynn

McPherson, KS - In November, Central Christian College announced that it would start a men's lacrosse program in the fall of 2017. The school sought to add other championship sports to CCC's lineup of athletic programs but chose the invitational-level sport due to its explosive growth rate in the past decade.

In the press release announcing the addition, CCC highlighted that only five other men's lacrosse programs offer scholarship-level lacrosse in Kansas: Kansas State (MCLA), Kansas (MCLA), Ottawa University (NAIA), Benedictine College (NAIA) and the University of St. Mary (NAIA). Athletics Director Twiggs Reed announced that Dexter Goode, a former assistant at UT-Dallas (MCLA), would be the first head coach of the Tigers' lacrosse team. CCC begins official competition in the spring of 2018.