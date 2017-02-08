Print RSS

NAIA Continues to Drive Kansas Men's Lacrosse Growth

Central Christian College announced the start of Men's Lacrosse in Fall 2017
February 08, 2017
Story courtesy of Tom Flynn 

McPherson, KS - In November, Central Christian College announced that it would start a men's lacrosse program in the fall of 2017. The school sought to add other championship sports to CCC's lineup of athletic programs but chose the invitational-level sport due to its explosive growth rate in the past decade. 

In the press release announcing the addition, CCC highlighted that only five other men's lacrosse programs offer scholarship-level lacrosse in Kansas: Kansas State (MCLA), Kansas (MCLA), Ottawa University (NAIA), Benedictine College (NAIA) and the University of St. Mary (NAIA). Athletics Director Twiggs Reed announced that Dexter Goode, a former assistant at UT-Dallas (MCLA), would be the first head coach of the Tigers' lacrosse team. CCC begins official competition in the spring of 2018. 