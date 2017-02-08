NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Weekly Report - No. 5 (Feb. 8)

Late-season Crossroads League matchup sends Saint Francis to No. 24 Indiana Wesleyan

February 08, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Photo provided by Indiana Wesleyan Athletics

NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

Saint Francis (Ind.) (12-14, 7-7 Crossroads) at No. 24 Indiana Wesleyan (16-10, 9-5 Crossroads)

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1 pm CST | Marion, Ind.

• As the regular season slowly starts to wind down, conference play is becoming even more important. In the Crossroads League, the separation of teams looks to create an entertaining end to the season. No. 24 Indiana Wesleyan hosts Saint Francis (Ind.) in a game that could help the Wildcats in their quest to Sioux City, Iowa, while Saint Francis looks to get out of the middle of the pack. With a 7-7 record in league play, Saint Francis hopes to use this game to break away, while the Saturday matchup for Indiana Wesleyan could put the Wildcats in better place in the conference, as it holds a 9-5 Crossroads record.

• The two programs have already met once this season, with Indiana Wesleyan falling on the road to the Cougars, 60-55. The Wildcats bettered Saint Francis in nearly every category in the first meeting, but Lauren McBryar took the game over for the Cougars with a game-high 22 points, going 9-of-14 from the field. Last season, the teams split the matchups in the regular season.

• Defensively, the Wildcats are better on paper than the Cougars, ranking No. 3 in scoring defense per game (54.9) and pulling down 30.9 defensive rebounds a game – good for an NAIA DII No. 5 ranking. On the opposite side of the ball, Saint Francis ranks No. 15 in free throw percentage (.739) and holds a No. 30 ranking in total 3-point field goals made (185). The game should see balance, as both teams brings in different strengths to the matchup.

• The Cougars recently snapped a five-game losing skid with a 72-61 win over Goshen (Ind.). Prior to the streak, Saint Francis welcomed a six-game win-streak, four-straight being over Crossroads League competition including the win over Indiana Wesleyan and a victory over then-RV Huntington (Ind.).

• Leading the way for Saint Francis so far this season is a duo who spreads the wealth on the court. Kara Gerka nets a team-best 14.58 points per game, along with controlling the ball defensively with 7.5 rebounds per game and 19 total blocks. Gerka uses the help from other key contributor, Savannah Buck, who records 4.2 assists per game and sneaks away with 2.1 steals a contest.

• The player to watch for the Wildcats goes to guard Katie Key, who leads her squad with 13.9 points per game alongside 1.9 steals each matchup. Key ranks No. 25 in the NAIA from behind the charity stripe, as she is .819 percent in free throws.

• Indiana Wesleyan is hoping to interrupt a three-game losing streak, with the last three contests coming down to the wire and slipping away from the Wildcats at the end. Bethel (Ind.) started the losing skid for Indiana Wesleyan after taking a 63-60 win, followed by a five-point Marian (Ind.) victory and Huntington (Ind.) most recently defeating the Wildcats, 56-55, last week. This is the longest losing slide for Indiana Wesleyan this season.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Feb. 7)

• Extending one of the program’s best seasons in history, the Fighting Saints of St. Francis (Ill.) secured the No. 1 ranking for the fourth-straight edition after capturing eight first-place votes. The Fighting Saints possess a 24-0 record, one of only two undefeated programs left (Southeastern (Fla.) 21-0). Last season, St. Francis was knocked out in the first-round of the NAIA National Championship.

• St. Francis, No. 2 Concordia (Neb.) and No. 6 Davenport (Mich.) each carry an NAIA-high of 24 wins on the year.

• The national champions from last season are still in the hunt to repeat as Marian sits at No. 4 this week with a 23-3 record. The Knights are in control of the Crossroads League with a 13-1 conference record with its only loss in league play coming to Indiana Wesleyan in December. The red banner in 2016 represents the first-ever title in program history after defeating Southern Oregon, 59-48.

• Only five conferences now remain with an undefeated leader in their standings – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Great Plains Athletic Conference, North Star Athletic Association, The Sun Conference and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

• Shann Sellers of Friends (Kan.) remains one of the top players in Division II, averaging 23.9 points per game with a nation-best 5.7 steals per game. Sellers’ season-high was 37 points back in December when she helped her Friends’ program to a 78-74 victory over Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Tabor (Kan.).

• No. 9 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) is riding a 10-game winning-streak, averaging a 31-point margin of victory in each of those contests. The Bobcats hold a 21-4 record and are 6-0 against Association of Independent Institution opponents.

• While one streak continues to extend, another came to an end. After a 10-straight wins, the winning-streak for No. 13 IU Northwest (Ind.) was snapped on the road to No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) in a 113-88 loss. The Red Hawks dropped to 21-4 on the season.

• The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has shown its dominance as a league this season as it is currently 81-23 against non-conference opponents. The GPAC currently has four programs in the latest Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. For the complete release, click here.

• Cassidy Deno of Purdue Northwest (Ind.) was named this edition’s National Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Deno used a 51-point outing to help her team to a 119-105 win over then-No. 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). Currently, Deno ranks No. 4 in free throw percentage (.901), No. 5 in total scoring (519), No. 7 in points per game (19.9) and No. 10 in 3-point field goal percentage (.437). For the complete release, click here.

• Every team in Division II has at least one win to its name.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Wednesday – No. 1 St. Francis (Ill.) at No. 15 Purdue Northwest (Ind.)

o Thursday – No. 14 Friends (Kan.) at RV Ottawa (Kan.)

o Friday – No. 5 Southern Oregon at No. 17 Eastern Oregon

o Saturday – No. 22 Oregon Tech at No. 17 Eastern Oregon

• Division II Women's Basketball Game of the Week Result:

o Week 1 – No. 4 Southern Oregon def. No. 17 Eastern Oregon, 77-60

o Week 2 – No. 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) def. No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 115-91

o Week 3 – No. 9 Hastings (Neb.) def. No. 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 62-54

o Week 4 – No. 18 Tabor (Kan.) def. RV Ottawa (Kan.), 66-41

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• Since 1998, Sioux City, Iowa, has been the home of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. The 26th annual 32-team, single-elimination championship takes place at the Tyson Events Center from March 8-14. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.