NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week — No. 5
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 11 WVU Tech (20-6, 12-2 RSC) at No. 12 IU East (21-7, 12-3 RSC)
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 3:00 p.m. EST | Student Events and Activities Center | Richmond, Ind.
• WVU Tech travels to Richmond, Ind. to battle IU East for first place in of the River States Conference East Division regular-season title race in this week’s NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.
• The Red Wolves look to get revenge on the Golden Bears, as WVU Tech won, 85-81, earlier this season.
• The River States Conference East Division regular-season title is still up for grabs as WVU Tech leads the conference with a 12-2 mark, while IU East (12-3) sits in second-place, 0.5 games back.
• IU East is on a two-game winning streak, with wins over Carlow (Pa.), 102-57, and a double-overtime victory over Rio Grande (Ohio), 78-70.
• WVU Tech is looking to bounce back after falling to Ohio Christian on the road Tuesday, 69-64.
• Since the last matchup between the Red Wolves and the Golden Bears on Dec. 17, IU East has made a 10-3 mark, while WVU Tech boasts a 12-2 record.
• The Golden Bears look to grab the rebounding advantage as WVU Tech is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total rebounds per game (43.3). The Golden Bears defense is led by Elisha Boone, who averages 7.8 rebounds per game.
• WVU Tech’s offense is led by Ryan Atkins, who averages 20.9 points per game and 3.1 assists per game.
• IU East has proven to be successful from beyond the arc as the Red Wolves lead the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.420).
• The Red Wolves offense is powered by Lucas Hoffman, who averages 16.5 points per game, and Kyle Pipenger, who is ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.511).
• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.
• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.
(Through games played on Feb. 7)
• Cornerstone (Mich.) owned the No. 1 ranking in the fifth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll that was released on Feb. 7. The next Top 25 poll will be released on Feb. 21. For the complete rankings, click here.
• Rochester (Mich.) leads the NAIA with 26 wins, followed by Cornerstone and Bethel (Ind.) tied at 24.
• There are no undefeated teams remaining.
• Senior guard Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) leads the nation in scoring at 30.7 points per game.
• Joel Johnson of Corban (Ore.) holds the highest field goal percentage in the NAIA at 71.0 percent (152-214).
• Asbury (Ky.) is leading the NAIA in team scoring, averaging 99.2 points per game.
• Ohio Christian scored an NAIA season-high 149 points against USCAA Wright Stat-Lake (Ohio) on Jan. 10.
• Rochester leads the NAIA in scoring defense, as the Warriors are allowing only 62.8 points per game. Following the Warriors is Cornerstone allowing 65.8 points per game.
• Warner (Fla.) leads the NAIA is assists per game with an average of 20.4 assists per game, followed closely by Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at 20.3.
• Jontrell Hewitt of Johnson & Whales (Colo.) is averaging 2.8 steals per game, which is tops in the NAIA.
• Other Top 25 matchups this week:
o Tuesday – No. 3 Bethel (Ind.) def. (RV) Spring Arbor (Mich.), 76-74
o Tuesday – No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan def. (RV) Taylor (Ind.), 75-69
o Wednesday – No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) at No.18 Briar Cliff (Iowa)
o Saturday – No. 10 Davenport (Mich.) at No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.)
o Saturday – No. 5 Warner (Fla.) at (RV) Florida Memorial
o Saturday – No. 19 Saint Francis (Ind.) at No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan
o Saturday – No. 11 WVU Tech at No. 12 IU East
o Saturday – No. 14 Midland (Neb.) at No. 20 Northwestern (Iowa)
o Saturday – No. 15 Oregon Tech at No. 16 Eastern Oregon
• 2016-17 Player of the Week:
o Nov. 28: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Dec. 6:Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
o Dec. 13: Daniel Woll, Huntington (Ind.) | Release
o Jan. 3: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
o Jan. 10: Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release
o Jan. 17: Lane Mahurin, Indiana Wesleyan| Release
o Jan. 24: Jay Mayernick, Northwest Christian (Ore.) | Release
o Jan. 31: Bryan Beard, Oregon Tech | Release
o Feb. 7: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release
