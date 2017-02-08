NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week — No. 5

Golden Bears and the Red Wolves battle for the River States Conference East Division regular-season title race

February 08, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 11 WVU Tech (20-6, 12-2 RSC) at No. 12 IU East (21-7, 12-3 RSC)

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 3:00 p.m. EST | Student Events and Activities Center | Richmond, Ind.

Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet

• WVU Tech travels to Richmond, Ind. to battle IU East for first place in of the River States Conference East Division regular-season title race in this week’s NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

• The Red Wolves look to get revenge on the Golden Bears, as WVU Tech won, 85-81, earlier this season.

• The River States Conference East Division regular-season title is still up for grabs as WVU Tech leads the conference with a 12-2 mark, while IU East (12-3) sits in second-place, 0.5 games back.

• IU East is on a two-game winning streak, with wins over Carlow (Pa.), 102-57, and a double-overtime victory over Rio Grande (Ohio), 78-70.

• WVU Tech is looking to bounce back after falling to Ohio Christian on the road Tuesday, 69-64.

• Since the last matchup between the Red Wolves and the Golden Bears on Dec. 17, IU East has made a 10-3 mark, while WVU Tech boasts a 12-2 record.

• The Golden Bears look to grab the rebounding advantage as WVU Tech is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in total rebounds per game (43.3). The Golden Bears defense is led by Elisha Boone, who averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

• WVU Tech’s offense is led by Ryan Atkins, who averages 20.9 points per game and 3.1 assists per game.

• IU East has proven to be successful from beyond the arc as the Red Wolves lead the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.420).

• The Red Wolves offense is powered by Lucas Hoffman, who averages 16.5 points per game, and Kyle Pipenger, who is ranked No. 2 in the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.511).

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

