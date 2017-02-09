NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 5 (Feb. 9)

The Tornadoes travel to New Orleans, La., to face the Bleu Devils in a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference matchup

February 09, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 16 Talladega (Ala.) (18-6, 4-2 GCAC) at No. 11 Dillard (La.) (17-5, 8-0 GCAC)

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 5:00 p.m. CST | Dent Hall | New Orleans, La.

Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet

• Saturday features a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) regular-season matchup in a battle between No. 16 Talladega (Ala.) and No. 11 Dillard (La.) at 5:00 p.m. CST.

• Dillard is on a 10-game winning streak, with a signature win over then-No. 13 Talladega, 97-79.

• Talladega is on a four-game winning streak coming off an 86-70 win over Tougaloo (Miss.) on Feb. 6.

• The Tornadoes lead the all-time series against the Bleu Devils, 12-3. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 14, when Dillard won 97-79.

• Dillard is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA in assists per game (19.7) and is ranked No. 5 in scoring offense per game (89.1).

• The Bleu Devils are powered by Jalen McGaughy, who leads the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.548) and is ranked No. 2 in in blocks per game (2.5). Austin Demetric leads the team in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game. Demetric is on a 22-game streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game.

• Talladega is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in scoring margin (22.3) and No. 7 in field goal percentage (.499). The Tornadoes have won their last four games by an average of 16.0 points per game.

• Talladega’s next game is Thursday against Philander Smith (Ark.).

• The Tornadoes offense is powered by Jordan Washington, who leads the NAIA in total scoring (615) and is No. 2 in points per game (25.6). Washinton is on a 46-game streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game.

• The Tornadoes defense is led by Keynan Gardner-Willis, who averages 5.3 rebounds per game, while Jordan Washington leads the team in steals per game (1.6).

• GCAC standings has Dillard in first-place with a conference record of 8-0, followed by Talladega (4-2) and Philander Smith (Ark.) (4-3). The Bleu Devils have six games left in the season, four are conference games.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s official video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball