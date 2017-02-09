NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 5 (Feb. 9)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 16 Talladega (Ala.) (18-6, 4-2 GCAC) at No. 11 Dillard (La.) (17-5, 8-0 GCAC)
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 5:00 p.m. CST | Dent Hall | New Orleans, La.
• Saturday features a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) regular-season matchup in a battle between No. 16 Talladega (Ala.) and No. 11 Dillard (La.) at 5:00 p.m. CST.
• Dillard is on a 10-game winning streak, with a signature win over then-No. 13 Talladega, 97-79.
• Talladega is on a four-game winning streak coming off an 86-70 win over Tougaloo (Miss.) on Feb. 6.
• The Tornadoes lead the all-time series against the Bleu Devils, 12-3. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 14, when Dillard won 97-79.
• Dillard is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA in assists per game (19.7) and is ranked No. 5 in scoring offense per game (89.1).
• The Bleu Devils are powered by Jalen McGaughy, who leads the NAIA in 3-point field goal percentage (.548) and is ranked No. 2 in in blocks per game (2.5). Austin Demetric leads the team in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game. Demetric is on a 22-game streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game.
• Talladega is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in scoring margin (22.3) and No. 7 in field goal percentage (.499). The Tornadoes have won their last four games by an average of 16.0 points per game.
• Talladega’s next game is Thursday against Philander Smith (Ark.).
• The Tornadoes offense is powered by Jordan Washington, who leads the NAIA in total scoring (615) and is No. 2 in points per game (25.6). Washinton is on a 46-game streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game.
• The Tornadoes defense is led by Keynan Gardner-Willis, who averages 5.3 rebounds per game, while Jordan Washington leads the team in steals per game (1.6).
• GCAC standings has Dillard in first-place with a conference record of 8-0, followed by Talladega (4-2) and Philander Smith (Ark.) (4-3). The Bleu Devils have six games left in the season, four are conference games.
Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball(Through games played on Feb. 8)
• LSU-Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 23-0 record.
• LSU-Alexandria and Columbia (Mo.) lead the NAIA in wins (23), followed by Biola (Calif.) at 22.
• One program is still searching for its first victory.
• LSU-Alexandria maintains the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the third straight edition, announced Jan. 31. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here.
• Gilbert Talbot of LSU-Alexandria earned the National Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here.
•Taran Buie, a guard from Science & Arts (Okla.), leads Division I in scoring with 532 points and 26.6 points per game.
• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds the rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with a 12.1 average and 279 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Andravious of Tougaloo (Miss.) with 240 and 12.0 per game.
• With 8.3 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 182 total assists in 22 games.
• This week’s Top 25 matchups:
o Tuesday – (13) Montana Western def. (8) Carroll (Mont.), 77-71
o Thursday – (4) Dalton State (Ga.) at (RV) Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
o Thursday – (6) Biola (Calif.) at (20) William Jessup (Calif.)
o Thursday – (9) Texas Wesleyan at (RV) Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
o Thursday – (23) The Master's (Calif.) at (RV) Hope International (Calif.)
o Friday – (1) LSU Alexandria at (7) Wiley (Texas)
o Saturday – (17) LSU Shreveport at (7) Wiley (Texas)
o Saturday – (16) Talladega (Ala.) at (11) Dillard (La.)
o Saturday – (RV) Southwestern Christian (Okla.) at (21) SAGU (Texas)
• The 80th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held in Kansas City, Mo., and the iconic Municipal Auditorium. The event is the longest continuous national collegiate tournament in any sport and runs March 15-21. It is a 32-team single elimination format and draws approximately 40,000 fans to the Kansas City area each year. The bracket will be officially announced March 9th. For more information on the 2017 national championships, go to www.NAIAHoops.com
