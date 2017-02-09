NAIA DI Women's Basketball Weekly Report - No. 4 (Feb. 9)

Contest of 19-2 opponents in Heart headlines this week's action

February 09, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media InternPhoto provided by Benedictine Athletics

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 10 Baker (Kan.) (21-4, 19-2 Heart) at No. 12 Benedictine (Kan.) (20-5, 19-2 Heart)

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2 p.m. CST | Atchison, Kan.

• In a battle for the top spot in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart), No. 12 Benedictine (Kan.) hosts No. 10 Baker (Kan.) Saturday in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet.

• On Senior Day for the Ravens, Baker hopes to crash the party and sweep Benedictine in regular-season matchups this year. In the last meeting on Dec. 10, the Wildcats earned a 69-56 victory over the Ravens.

• Sitting at the top two spots in the Heart standings and both holding a conference-best 19-2 record, this contest will separate one from the other as conference titles will soon be up for grabs.

• The two programs have split their regular season tests each year since the 2013-14 season when Baker took both matchups during the year.

• Benedictine holds a 13-8 advantage since the start of the 2007-08 season, despite suffering a loss in the last two contests.

• The Ravens are in the midst of their fifth-straight 20-win season and are hoping to win their first regular season crown since the 2007-08 season.

• Having been a rebounding force all season, the Ravens are ranked in the top 10 in Division I in three rebounding categories – No. 5 in total rebound offense (1,067), No. 7 in total rebound margin (9.5) and No. 10 in total rebound defense (33.2). Serena Parker leads the rebounding department for the Ravens with 7.6 a game.

• Three Ravens average more than 10 points per game, with Kristen Murphy netting a team-best 16 points per game, followed by Parker with 14 and LaRanda Thomas at 11.3. Murphy also leads the team in steals with 2.2 a contest.

• For the Wildcats, looking to take its first Heart regular season championship since the 2013-14 season, they bring a strong defensive game plan into action as they rank No. 1 total blocks (131), No. 2 in blocks per game (5.2) and No. 4 in rebound defense (31.3).

• Forward Kelsey Larson anchors her Wildcat squad with 11.8 points per game and 1.6 steals per game – both Baker-bests. Another strong forward, Sydney Buchel, pulls down a team-high 6.1 rebounds and earns two blocks per contest – good for a No. 7 NAIA Division I ranking with 51 total blocks. Buchel also nets 8.3 points per game to help the offense.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Feb. 8)

• Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) topped the Coaches’ Poll for the fourth-straight edition and 22nd time in program history after receiving nine first-place votes and 250 total points in the fourth regular-season installment on Jan. 31. For the complete release, click here. The fifth regular-season edition is scheduled to release on Feb. 14.

• Freed-Hardeman (23-0) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (22-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

• No. 2 and previously undefeated Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) suffered its first loss of the season on the road against Carroll (Mont.), 64-57. The Warriors drop to 24-1 on the year. Lewis-Clark State has not lost a regular-season contest since falling to Great Falls (Mont.), 71-62, on Feb. 27, 2016.

• The Warrior’s 24 victories are tied with Shawnee State (Ohio) (24-2) for most in the NAIA. Shawnee State has won four-straight since falling to Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson on Jan. 21.

• Every program in Division I has at least one victory this season.

• Cumberlands (Ky.) head coach Melissa Irvin has reached the 400-win plateau for her career after two victories last week. Irvin has led the Patriots’ women’s basketball program for 20 season and now boasts a 401-214 career record.

• At this point in the season, Shawnee State boasts the best scoring offense, averaging 88.9 points per game. Westmont (Calif.), on the other side, holds teams to 46.9 points per game – an NAIA DI-best.

• Two-time National Player of the Week this season, Daniela Wallen, remains as the leading scorer in NAIA Division I. Averaging 24.1 points per game, Wallen has netted 529 total points this season.

• For the second-straight week, the leading rebounder in Division I is Linet Juma of Texas College, who pulls down 16.2 rebounds per contest.

• Kayla Styles of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was named this week’s NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week. This is Lindsey Wilson’s second Player of the Week award (Chanel Roberts, Jan. 17). For the complete release, click here.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Tuesday – No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) def. No. 3 Westmont (Calif.), 67-55

o Thursday – No. 11 Montana State-Northern at No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

o Thursday – No. 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) at No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

o Thursday – No. 20 John Brown (Ark.) at No. 7 Oklahoma City

o Saturday – No. 23 Pikeville (Ky.) at No. 8 Campbellsville (Ky.)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• For the first time in NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Championship history, the event will be hosted in Billings, Mont., at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Action will run from March 15-21 for the 37th annual event. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.