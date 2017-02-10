RedHawks Rout No. 4 Dalton State

RedHawks hand Roadrunners just second loss of season

February 10, 2017

Story by Wade Neely, Martin Methodist Athletics

PULASKI, Tenn. – The Martin Methodist Men’s Basketball team picked up its biggest victory of the season in an 84-58 rout of No. 4 Dalton State (Ga.) College Thursday night in the Curry Christian Life Center.

In front of a near-capacity crowd, the RedHawks (17-8, 11-4 SSAC) traded buckets with the SSAC’s top squad for much of the first half as the period featured five ties and three lead changes.

Dalton State converted a 3-point basket with 8:39 left in the period to go ahead 25-22, but that would be its last lead of the ballgame as Martin Methodist closed the frame on a 19-7 run and took a 43-33 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the RedHawks saw their lead slip to eight on pair of occasions early, but never truly saw the outcome come into major doubt as they led by 20 or more points for the final 12-plus minutes of the ballgame for the blowout victory.

The win marked the first for the RedHawks in five all-time meetings against the Roadrunners (20-2, 12-2). The RedHawks fell victim to a 92-69 defeat at the hands of the Roadrunners down in Dalton, Georgia in early January.

Senior guard Albert Lynch led the way for the RedHawks with 21 points on a 7-of-14 shooting night. Lynch connected on the game-tying triple with 8:22 left in the first period to pull the RedHawks even for the final time of the contest.

Senior guard Broderick Davis notched 18 points and handed out a game-high five assists with zero turnovers in an efficient performance.

Fellow seniors Caleb Chowbay and Toderick Davis scored 12 and 10 points each in the victory.

As a team, the RedHawks finished 31-of-60 from the floor for a blistering 51.7 percent. The RedHawks also battled the Roadrunners, one of the top rebounding teams in the NAIA, to a stalemate on the glass with 36 rebounds for each side.

Dalton State was led by backup guard Reed Dungan, who finished with 14 points on a 6-of-14 shooting night.

No other Roadrunner finished in double-figures and the squad had 16 turnovers to just six assists.

“This was a fantastic win for our team against one of the top teams in the NAIA,” RedHawks head coach Scott Combs said. “We were in a real fight there at the beginning of the ballgame, but our guys found their rhythm and we got things rolling toward halftime and into the second half. Our loud crowd was a major factor this evening. This was one of the all-time great atmospheres we have had for a regular season ballgame. We will savor this win for a bit and then get ready for a really tough Middle Georgia team on Saturday.”

Since the turn of the calendar into 2017, the RedHawks have rattled off 10 victories in 12 tries, with the two losses coming at the hands of then-No. 9 Dalton State and then-No. 24 William Carey (Miss.) University.

Martin Methodist will celebrate Homecoming 2017 festivities this weekend with a showdown versus Middle Georgia State College. The RedHawks clawed their way to a 76-72 overtime victory when the two teams met in Cochran, Georgia on Jan. 7.

Tipoff in Saturday’s contest is set for 4 p.m. in the Curry Christian Life Center.