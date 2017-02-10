Eagles Knock Off No. 9 Texas Wesleyan

Southwestern Christian (Okla.) upset the Rams, 83-71

February 10, 2017

Story by Matt Stephens, Southwestern Christian Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. – Southwestern Christian University upset nationally-ranked and Sooner Athletic Conference leading Texas Wesleyan 83-71 Thursday at Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

The Eagles (16-9, 8-5 SAC) wrestled the lead away from the ninth-ranked Rams at the six-minute mark of the first half and never looked back. The win is SCU’s third over a ranked opponent and fourth in its last five games.

Jamal Ray paced the SCU attack with 22 points and six rebounds. Ray shot a super-efficient 10-of-13 from the field on the night.

Marvin White followed with 18 points and four assists. Joshua Simmons finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Shawn Scott chipped in with 12 points and four rebounds, while Casey Cole added eight points and four rebounds.

The Eagles will return to action against No. 21 Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Waxahachie, Texas.