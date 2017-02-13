Proctor Hurls Perfect Game

Northwestern Ohio downs Union (Ky.), 8-0

February 13, 2017

By Michael Vanderkolk, Northwestern Ohio Sports Information DirectorPhoto by Jose Cruz

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – After falling in 12 innings, the No. 19 University of Northwestern Ohio baseball team and Union (Ky.) Bulldogs opened play in a second game which had to be completed early Sunday due to darkness while the Racers were on the verge of history.

UNOH (10-5) completed an 8-0 victory over the Bulldogs (3-1), but the highlight was the team's pitching and defense. Senior right-hander Damon Proctor (4-0) went the distance as the Cheboygan, Mich. native hurled a perfect game.

Proctor recorded nine strikeouts through the seven-inning contest while also showing his glove with a pair of assists. Only three balls hit by the Bulldogs left the infield, including the final out of the game which was caught by Carlos Baerga, Jr. in right field.

At the plate, Erich Gonzalez recorded three hits in five at-bats which included a double, a stolen base, and a pair of runs scored. Jose Paulino matched Gonzalez's hits in one fewer at-bat while scoring a single run and driving in two. Junior Gomez rocked a solo home run to open the scoring in the second inning for his sixth homer of the season.

The Racers and Bulldogs continued the series with a doubleheader following the perfect game. The results of those two contests will be posted on www.UNOHRacers.com when final.