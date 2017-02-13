Taylor's Gould Notches 400th Win

Trojans pound Toccoa Falls in sweep

February 13, 2017

By Seth Mikel, Taylor (Ind.) Sports Information Director

TOCCOA FALLS, Ga. – Taylor outscored Toccoa Falls, 26-3, in a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles on Saturday, securing the 400th career victory in the TU dugout for head coach Kyle Gould during the 8-3 game-one win, before scoring an 18-0 rout in the second contest.

Gould moved to 401-240 (.626) in his 13th season with the Trojans, joining Larry Winterholter as the only baseball coaches in TU history to reach the 400-win plateau. During Gould’s 13-year tenure, the Trojans have racked up seven league championships, five NAIA National Tournament appearances and the nine-highest, single-season win totals in program history.

TU was clicking on all cylinders on Saturday, putting 26-unanswered runs on the board after Toccoa Falls took a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opening contest.

Luke Hunter (1-0) settled in from there, earning the win by sitting down 11 of the final 14 hitters he faced in his 4.2 innings of work. Logan Rodgers followed by allowing only one hitter to reach safely, while notching a save with 2.1 efficient frames.

Taylor struck for five runs in the third and added two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Tanner Watson highlighted the third-inning rally with a three-run home run, while Josh Lane reached safely five times from the leadoff spot and scored twice. Sam Wiese and Nathan Targgart both doubled, while Bram Wood walked twice and singled.

The bats stayed hot in the second contest, erupting for 12 runs in the third inning and cruising to the 18-0 victory. Austin Mettica swatted a pair of three-run dingers in the third frame and ended the game with seven runs batted in. Christian McGill also left the yard for his first home run with TU, while Lane scored five times from the leadoff slot and Wiese totaled three hits, two doubles, three RBI and three runs.

On the mound, Andrew Kennedy (1-0), Mitch Ubelhor and Zak Eckerle combined on a four-hit shutout. Kennedy held Toccoa Falls to three hits over four innings to get his first collegiate win on the bump, while Ubelhor allowed one hit over two frames in his Taylor debut.

Taylor (3-4) will open its 2017 home schedule on Friday, February 17, when it hosts IUSB for a single game at 3:00 pm in the first of a scheduled seven-game homestand at Winterholter Field.