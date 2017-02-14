NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week — No. 6

Trojans travel to Chicago, Ill., to battle the Eagles for a share of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title

February 14, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

No. 13 Trinity International (Ill.) (24-4, 17-2 CCAC) at No. 8 Robert Morris (Ill.) (22-5, 17-1 CCAC)

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 3:00 p.m. CST | RMU Athletic & Convocation Center | Chicago, Ill.

• Trinity International (Ill.) travels to Chicago, Ill., to battle Robert Morris (Ill.) for first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) regular-season title race on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CST. This is the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season.

• The CCAC regular-season title is still up for grabs as Robert Morris leads the conference with a 17-1 mark, while Trinity International (17-2) sits in second-place, 0.5 games back. With an Eagles’ win, Robert will claim the CCAC regular-season title outright. With a loss, Robert Morris and Trinity International both claim a share of the regular-season title.

• Trinity International is on a seven-game winning streak, averaging 84.3 points per game. The Trojans still have one non-conference game against Marantha Baptist (Wis.) on Tuesday before they face the Eagles.

• Robert Morris is on a three-game winning streak coming off a 99-74 victory over St. Ambrose (Iowa). The Eagles’ only conference loss came against Saint Xavier (Ill.) on Feb. 1, 91-88.

• The last matchup between the Eagles and the Trojans was on Jan. 18, when Robert Morris won 100-91. Since then, the Eagles have made a 9-1 mark, while the Trojans have a 7-0 record.

• The Eagles look to grab the offensive advantage as Robert Morris is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in scoring offense per game (92.6). The Eagles offense is led by Antonio Levy, who averages 20.9 points per game.

• The Robert Morris defense is led by Darius Paul, who averages 8.0 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game, and I.J. Booth, who averages 1.2 blocks per game.

• Trinity International is highlighted by its defense as the Trojans rank No. 2 the NAIA in blocks per game (5.4), and No. 10 in total steals (239). The Trojans defense is led by Zach Kirschbaum, who ranks No. 2 in total rebounds (311) and No. 3 in the NAIA in total blocks (71).

• The Trojans offense is powered by Kirschbaum, who averages 18.4 points per game. Kirschbaum has recorded 21 double-doubles this season.

