NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Game of the Week No. 6

Trojans travel to Chicago, Ill., to battle the Eagles for a share of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title

February 14, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 13 Trinity International (Ill.) (24-4, 17-2 CCAC) at No. 8 Robert Morris (Ill.) (22-5, 17-1 CCAC)

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 3:00 p.m. CST | RMU Athletic & Convocation Center | Chicago, Ill.

Live Video – Powered by Stretch Internet

• Trinity International (Ill.) travels to Chicago, Ill., to battle Robert Morris (Ill.) for first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) regular-season title race on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CST. This is the final NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week of the 2016-17 season.

• The CCAC regular-season title is still up for grabs as Robert Morris leads the conference with a 17-1 mark, while Trinity International (17-2) sits in second-place, 0.5 games back. With an Eagles’ win, Robert will claim the CCAC regular-season title outright. With a loss, Robert Morris and Trinity International both claim a share of the regular-season title.

• Trinity International is on a seven-game winning streak, averaging 84.3 points per game. The Trojans still have one non-conference game against Marantha Baptist (Wis.) on Tuesday before they face the Eagles.

• Robert Morris is on a three-game winning streak coming off a 99-74 victory over St. Ambrose (Iowa). The Eagles’ only conference loss came against Saint Xavier (Ill.) on Feb. 1, 91-88.

• The last matchup between the Eagles and the Trojans was on Jan. 18, when Robert Morris won 100-91. Since then, the Eagles have made a 9-1 mark, while the Trojans have a 7-0 record.

• The Eagles look to grab the offensive advantage as Robert Morris is ranked No. 4 in the NAIA in scoring offense per game (92.6). The Eagles offense is led by Antonio Levy, who averages 20.9 points per game.

• The Robert Morris defense is led by Darius Paul, who averages 8.0 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game, and I.J. Booth, who averages 1.2 blocks per game.

• Trinity International is highlighted by its defense as the Trojans rank No. 2 the NAIA in blocks per game (5.4), and No. 10 in total steals (239). The Trojans defense is led by Zach Kirschbaum, who ranks No. 2 in total rebounds (311) and No. 3 in the NAIA in total blocks (71).

• The Trojans offense is powered by Kirschbaum, who averages 18.4 points per game. Kirschbaum has recorded 21 double-doubles this season.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division II Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-25 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of the two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.



(Through games played on Feb. 7)• Cornerstone (Mich.) owned the No. 1 ranking in the fifth regular-season edition of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll that was released on Feb. 7. The next Top 25 poll will be released on Feb. 21. For the complete rankings, click here. • Rochester (Mich.) leads the NAIA with 27 wins, followed by Cornerstone at 26, while Bethel (Ind.) and Union (Ky.) are tied at 25.• There are no undefeated teams remaining.• Senior guard Warren Hall of Warner (Fla.) leads the nation in scoring at 30.5 points per game.• Joel Johnson of Corban (Ore.) holds the highest field goal percentage in the NAIA at 70.9 percent (161-227).• Asbury (Ky.) is leading the NAIA in team scoring, averaging 99.0 points per game.• Ohio Christian scored an NAIA season-high 149 points against USCAA Wright Stat-Lake (Ohio) on Jan. 10.• Rochester leads the NAIA in scoring defense, as the Warriors are allowing only 63.2 points per game. Following the Warriors is Cornerstone allowing 65.4 points per game.• Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) leads the NAIA is assists per game with an average of 20.7 assists per game, followed closely by Warner at 20.0.• Jontrell Herman of Johnson & Wales (Colo.) is averaging 2.8 steals per game, which is tops in the NAIA.• Other Top 25 matchups this week:o Tuesday – No. 5 Warner (Fla.) at (RV) St. Thomas (Fla.)o Wednesday – No. 20 Northwestern (Iowa) at No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)o Wednesday – No. 18 Briar Cliff (Iowa) at (RV) Morningside (Iowa)o Thursday – No. 16 Eastern Oregon at No. 25 College of Idahoo Saturday – No. 3 Bethel (Ind.) at No. 19 Saint Francis (Ind.)o Saturday – No. 13 Trinity International (Ill.) at No. 8 Robert Morris (Ill.)o Saturday – No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan at (RV) Spring Arbor (Mich.)o Saturday – No. 10 Davenport (Mich.) at No. 22 Indiana Techo Saturday – (RV) Morningside (Iowa) at No. 14 Midland (Neb.)• 2016-17 Player of the Week:o Nov. 28: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release o Dec. 6:Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release o Dec. 13: Daniel Woll, Huntington (Ind.) | Release o Jan. 3: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release o Jan. 10: Grant Greenberg, Saint Mary (Kan.) | Release o Jan. 17: Lane Mahurin, Indiana Wesleyan| Release o Jan. 24: Jay Mayernick, Northwest Christian (Ore.) | Release o Jan. 31: Bryan Beard, Oregon Tech | Release o Feb. 7: Warren Hall, Warner (Fla.) | Release o Feb. 14: Colton Kooima, Northwestern (Iowa) | Release • The 26th Annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held on March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Mo. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here • For more information of NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball, click here • For the complete list of statistical leaders, click here