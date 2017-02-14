2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1 (Feb. 14)

Grizzlies go 4-0 to start the season; earn another No. 1 ranking

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett are the No. 1 team. Holding a 4-0 record so far this season, the Grizzlies captured all 13 first-place votes to seal another week in the top spot. The second regular-season edition will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):

• After going 4-0 against NCAA programs to start the year, Georgia Gwinnett is the No. 1 team in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fifth-straight edition with all 13 first-place votes and 343 total points. The Grizzlies, who won the red banner in last season’s national championship, have defeated four NCAA Division II squads this season, including No. 26-ranked West Alabama, 6-1.

• In just three years as a program, the Grizzlies earned their second title last May and are looking to add another this year. A big test for Georgia Gwinnett will come Wednesday afternoon as it hosts NCAA DIII Emory (Ga.).

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), last season’s national runner-up, holds steady at No. 2 for a third-straight poll. With a 1-1 record, the Blue Raiders remain right behind Georgia Gwinnett for another week after earning 332 total points. With its lone loss coming to NCAA Western Carolina (N.C.), Lindsey Wilson bounced back to get its first win of the new season in a 6-3 victory over NCAA Division II Bellarmine (Ky.).

• The rest of the top five remained the same from preseason – No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), No. 4 Brenau (Ga.) and No. 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.).

• Only one newcomer is welcomed to the poll with No. 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) appearing for the first-time this season after ending 2016 with a No. 21 national ranking.

• Four programs saw positive movement with No. 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) making a poll-best five-place slide from the last edition. No. 9 Keiser (Fla.), No. 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 24 Marian (Ind.) all improved from their previous spots.

• Westmont (Calif.) was the only program to lose its place in the rankings after starting the season 0-3.

• With a poll-high four-spot negative slide, No. 17 Arizona Christian is one-of-five teams to lose ground from their original ratings yet remain in the Top 25. No. 10 Davenport (Mich.), No. 11 Northwestern Ohio, No. 18 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 25 Cumberlands (Ky.) all fell one place.

• Fifteen teams remained without movement from the preseason, including the top eight which all stayed put.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Southern States Athletic Conference.

• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 17, while Brenau (Ga.) is third with 12.

• Brenau also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 97.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) WON LOST FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 4 0 343 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1 1 332 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3 1 321 4 4 Brenau (Ga.) 0 4 310 5 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0 0 292 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 1 2 287 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 13 0 280 8 8 Middle Georgia State 1 0 260 9 11 Keiser (Fla.) 4 2 250 10 9 Davenport (Mich.) 1 1 245 11 10 Northwestern Ohio 2 2 237 12 12 William Carey (Miss.) 0 0 211 13 18 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 2 0 207 14 14 LSU Alexandria 12 7 202 15 15 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0 0 184 16 16 Mobile (Ala.) 3 0 172 17 13 Arizona Christian 6 3 171 18 17 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0 0 164 19 19 Xavier (La.) 1 2 143 20 20 McPherson (Kan.) 0 1 124 21 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 0 0 105 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 0 3 101 23 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 1 5 96 24 25 Marian (Ind.) 9 3 94 25 24 Cumberlands (Ky.) 1 1 85

Dropped from the Top 25: Westmont (Calif.) 21



Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 68; Georgetown (Ky.) 38; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 30; Missouri Valley 29; Southwestern (Kan.) 13; Asbury (Ky.) 10; Morningside (Iowa) 9; Texas Wesleyan 8; Southeastern (Fla.) 7; Dalton State (Ga.) 4; Milligan (Tenn.) 3; Campbellsville (Ky.) 3



^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Preseason 2017