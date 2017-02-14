Stars grab wins in Oklahoma City Classic

The OCU cheer team scored an 82.45 to top the field of four

February 14, 2017

Story by Oklahoma City Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University's cheer and pom/dance squads finished with wins in the Oklahoma City Classic on Sunday at Abe Lemons Arena.

The OCU cheer team scored an 82.45 to top the field of four and have now won three of the four competitions they have competed in this season. St. Gregory's finished in second place with a 65.38.

The Stars pom/dance squad also finished in first place with a score of 74.7 to top Wayland Baptist (Texas), who scored a 60.0 to grab second.

"This was a good weekend for us," OCU cheer coach Alicia Bailey said. "We have made tremendous progress since our first competition and that showed this weekend. We still have a lot of work to do, but are excited about where the team is right now and how we are progressing."

The Stars also grabbed the top spot in the dual dance competition. Oklahoma City also topped Wayland to win the dual dance competition with a final score of 71.5.

"They brought the performance that we've wanted from day one," Stars pom/dance coach Na Tasha Hinex said. "With every performance they add a new layer of improvement. I can't wait to see where they take this routine at the end of our season."

This was the final tune-up for both the OCU cheerleading and dance squads before NAIA qualifiers begin. They head back to Shawnee, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 18 for the NAIA South Qualifying Group Championships.

Oklahoma City University will be the site of the NAIA Competitive Cheerleading and Dance Championships on March 10-11 at Abe Lemons Arena. The 2017 NAIA Championships will be the first with cheerleading and pom/dance having national championship status among the NAIA. The Stars won the 2015 NAIA Cheerleading Invitational.