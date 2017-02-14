2016 - 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — Feb. 14

LSU Alexandria (La.) tops out at No. 1 for fourth-straight poll

February 14, 2017

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The only remaining undefeated team in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball, LSU Alexandria (La.) holds in the No. 1 position of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The sixth regular-season Top 25 will be announced Feb. 28.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• LSU Alexandria (La.), who gathered all first-place votes for the fourth-straight poll, posted 250 points.

• The Generals are 25-0 and remain as the only undefeated team in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball. The last loss occurred in the second round of the 2016 NAIA National Championship in a 66-60 loss to Carroll (Mont.).

• With four regular-season games remaining, LSU Alexandria has already sewed up the No. 1 seed in the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) postseason tournament. With that regular-season championship, the Generals have earned their third-consecutive bid to the NAIA National Championship.

• Potentially, the toughest remaining regular-season test on paper is a trip to No. 25 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) on Feb. 25. The Generals defeated the Saints by a 100-84 count back on Jan. 21.

• For the second-straight week, William Penn (Iowa) sticks to the No. 2 spot. With a 22-3 record (prior to records taken Sunday), the Statesmen have gone 11-1 in their last 12 contests.

• No. 3 Columbia (Mo.) ties its highest position this year, vaulting up two spots. No. 4 Biola (Calif.) also moves up two positions. No. 5 Dalton State (Ga.), the 2015 national champion, slips down one spot.

• No. 14 (tie) Benedictine (Kan.) claims the best upward movement within the poll – sprinting up 10 spots from last edition. Negatively, No. 20 Talladega (Ala.) tumbles down 13 spots for the worst fall.

• The newcomers this week – No. 10 Hope International (Calif.) and No. 23 Park (Mo.) – were both recognized earlier this year. The Royals, winners of nine-straight games, were last ranked on Dec. 6, 2016 (No. 15). Park was mentioned nationally for the first three polls this year and made a splash this week courtesy of a six-game winning streak.

• Through all six polls this year, there have been 43 different teams to hold a position in the Top 25. Of that group, 13 programs have been ranked all season long.

• Pikeville (Ky.) leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 56-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to Georgetown (51-straight) and is followed by Talladega (Ala.) (44-straight).

• The Golden State Athletic Conference and Red River Athletic Conference each boast the most teams in the Top 25 with four apiece. Three other leagues land a trio of ranked squads.

• Nine of 10 conferences claim at least two ranked programs.

• There have been 37 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 13, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, former member Cal State San Marcos at 11, LSU Alexandria and Columbia at nine No. 1 recognitions each.

• Robert Morris, now a NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016 – 17 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Feb. 14 (No. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2016-17 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) (10) 25-0 250 2 2 William Penn (Iowa) 22-3 239 3 5 Columbia (Mo.) 24-2 236 4 6 Biola (Calif.) 24-3 225 5 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 20-3 215 6 3 Georgetown (Ky.) 21-4 212 7 11 Dillard (La.) 19-5 200 8 8 Carroll (Mont.) 21-5 191 9 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 21-5 183 10 RV Hope International (Calif.) 21-5 179 11 9 Texas Wesleyan 19-6 169 12 17 LSU Shreveport (La.) 18-6 151 13 13 Montana Western 20-6 142 T14 24 Benedictine (Kan.) 20-6 135 T14 14 Pikeville (Ky.) 21-6 135 16 12 Westmont (Calif.) 20-5 134 17 19 William Carey (Miss.) 17-5 113 18 23 The Master's (Calif.) 20-4 112 19 18 Oklahoma City 18-6 105 20 7 Wiley (Texas) 20-6 103 21 21 SAGU (Texas) 19-7 101 22 16 Talladega (Ala.) 18-8 87 23 RV Park (Mo.) 17-5 85 24 15 Grand View (Iowa) 18-7 77 25 25 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 15-7 47

Dropped from rankings: No. 20 William Jessup (Calif.), No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.).

Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 44; Life (Ga.) 41; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 30; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12; Central Baptist (Ark.) 11; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 7; William Jessup (Calif.) 7; Graceland (Iowa) 7; Montana State-Northern 5; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3; Langston (Okla.) 3.

^ Previous ranking occurred Jan. 31, 2017