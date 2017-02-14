NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — No. 5

Freed-Hardeman notches top-spot for fifth-straight poll

February 14, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Communications and Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight edition, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) headlines the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Lions were the unanimous pick, garnering all 10 first-place votes and 250 total points. The sixth regular-season installment is slated to release on Feb. 28.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)

• Following a 2-0 week that improved the club to 25-0 overall, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) finds itself in a familiar spot – atop the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Lions have held the perch since Dec. 6.

• The No. 1 ranking marks the 23rd all-time for Freed-Hardeman, which trails only former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for most since the start of the 1999-2000 season.

• The Lions have five games remaining on their quest for a third American Midwest Conference title in the last four seasons, including a Tuesday night showdown with No. 10 Lyon (Ark.). Since joining the league at the start of the 2013-14 campaign, Freed-Hardeman owns an 84-5 record in conference play.

• Only Freed-Hardeman and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) have held the No. 1 ranking this season. The Pioneers are currently out of the Top 25.

• In addition to Freed-Hardeman, only No. 7 Oklahoma City and No. 21 The Master’s (Calif.) held their position from the fourth installment.

• Previous No. 2 and unbeaten Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) suffered its first loss of the season on Feb. 3 at Carroll (Mont.), 64-57. The Warriors, who dropped two spots to No. 4, have rebounded to win three-straight and the Frontier Conference regular-season crown.

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (24-0) – the only other unbeaten team in addition to Freed-Hardeman – takes over the No. 2 position after spending the last three polls at No. 5. The Blue Raiders have five games remaining on their schedule, including a Feb. 23 date with No. 5 Shawnee State (Ohio). That game has strong potential to decide the league regular-season title as the two teams currently rest within 0.5-games of each other.

• No. 4 Vanguard (Calif.) rounds out the top five. The Lions have won 20-straight en route to a 24-1 overall record and 12-0 mark in league play.

• No. 13 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) and No. 17 John Brown (Ark.) each saw three-spot jumps in this week’s poll, which is the largest positive movement.

• No. 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) suffered the farthest fall for teams that remained in the rankings. The Eagles have lost three-straight – all to unranked teams.

• Martin Methodist (Tenn.), which claimed the No. 25 ranking this week, is the edition’s lone newcomer. The RedHawks have won seven-straight and are in second-place in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings. Martin Methodist was last ranked on Feb. 2, 2016 (No. 25).

• Eight of 10 conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference are the two leagues without representation.

• The Mid-South Conference leads all conferences with five teams in the poll – Lindsey Wilson, Shawnee State, No. 9 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.).

• In total, 30 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.

• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Record TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (10) 25-0 250 2 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 24-0 242 3 5 Vanguard (Calif.) 24-1 232 4 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 24-1 228 5 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) 25-2 215 6 3 Westmont (Calif.) 21-3 208 7 7 Oklahoma City 22-2 206 8 10 Baker (Kan.) 22-4 188 9 8 Campbellsville (Ky.) 23-4 187 10 9 Lyon (Ark.) 21-3 184 11 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 20-6 165 12 13 Columbia (Mo.) 22-4 164 13 16 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 21-3 152 14 17 Bethel (Tenn.) 19-7 143 15 11 Montana State-Northern 18-7 141 16 18 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 19-7 119 T17 19 Biola (Calif.) 19-6 115 T17 20 John Brown (Ark.) 18-7 115 19 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) 15-7 114 20 22 Montana Western 20-5 100 21 21 The Master’s (Calif.) 18-6 97 22 23 Pikeville (Ky.) 18-8 71 23 24 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 17-7 69 24 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 18-8 68 25 RV Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 20-6 60

Loyola (La.) (No. 24)Loyola (La.) 53; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 37; Talladega (Ala.) 26; Carroll (Mont.) 24; LSU Shreveport (La.) 17; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7; William Woods (Mo.) 6; Clarke (Iowa) 5.