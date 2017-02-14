NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — No. 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight edition, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) headlines the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Lions were the unanimous pick, garnering all 10 first-place votes and 250 total points. The sixth regular-season installment is slated to release on Feb. 28.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)
• Following a 2-0 week that improved the club to 25-0 overall, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) finds itself in a familiar spot – atop the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Lions have held the perch since Dec. 6.
• The No. 1 ranking marks the 23rd all-time for Freed-Hardeman, which trails only former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for most since the start of the 1999-2000 season.
• The Lions have five games remaining on their quest for a third American Midwest Conference title in the last four seasons, including a Tuesday night showdown with No. 10 Lyon (Ark.). Since joining the league at the start of the 2013-14 campaign, Freed-Hardeman owns an 84-5 record in conference play.
• Only Freed-Hardeman and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) have held the No. 1 ranking this season. The Pioneers are currently out of the Top 25.
• In addition to Freed-Hardeman, only No. 7 Oklahoma City and No. 21 The Master’s (Calif.) held their position from the fourth installment.
• Previous No. 2 and unbeaten Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) suffered its first loss of the season on Feb. 3 at Carroll (Mont.), 64-57. The Warriors, who dropped two spots to No. 4, have rebounded to win three-straight and the Frontier Conference regular-season crown.
• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (24-0) – the only other unbeaten team in addition to Freed-Hardeman – takes over the No. 2 position after spending the last three polls at No. 5. The Blue Raiders have five games remaining on their schedule, including a Feb. 23 date with No. 5 Shawnee State (Ohio). That game has strong potential to decide the league regular-season title as the two teams currently rest within 0.5-games of each other.
• No. 4 Vanguard (Calif.) rounds out the top five. The Lions have won 20-straight en route to a 24-1 overall record and 12-0 mark in league play.
• No. 13 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) and No. 17 John Brown (Ark.) each saw three-spot jumps in this week’s poll, which is the largest positive movement.
• No. 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) suffered the farthest fall for teams that remained in the rankings. The Eagles have lost three-straight – all to unranked teams.
• Martin Methodist (Tenn.), which claimed the No. 25 ranking this week, is the edition’s lone newcomer. The RedHawks have won seven-straight and are in second-place in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings. Martin Methodist was last ranked on Feb. 2, 2016 (No. 25).
• Eight of 10 conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference are the two leagues without representation.
• The Mid-South Conference leads all conferences with five teams in the poll – Lindsey Wilson, Shawnee State, No. 9 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) and No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.).
• In total, 30 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.
• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|Record
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (10)
|25-0
|250
|2
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|24-0
|242
|3
|5
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|24-1
|232
|4
|2
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|24-1
|228
|5
|6
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|25-2
|215
|6
|3
|Westmont (Calif.)
|21-3
|208
|7
|7
|Oklahoma City
|22-2
|206
|8
|10
|Baker (Kan.)
|22-4
|188
|9
|8
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|23-4
|187
|10
|9
|Lyon (Ark.)
|21-3
|184
|11
|12
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|20-6
|165
|12
|13
|Columbia (Mo.)
|22-4
|164
|13
|16
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|21-3
|152
|14
|17
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|19-7
|143
|15
|11
|Montana State-Northern
|18-7
|141
|16
|18
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|19-7
|119
|T17
|19
|Biola (Calif.)
|19-6
|115
|T17
|20
|John Brown (Ark.)
|18-7
|115
|19
|15
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|15-7
|114
|20
|22
|Montana Western
|20-5
|100
|21
|21
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|18-6
|97
|22
|23
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|18-8
|71
|23
|24
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|17-7
|69
|24
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|18-8
|68
|25
|RV
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|20-6
|60
Dropped from the Top 25: Loyola (La.) (No. 24)
Others receiving votes: Loyola (La.) 53; MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 37; Talladega (Ala.) 26; Carroll (Mont.) 24; LSU Shreveport (La.) 17; Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 7; William Woods (Mo.) 6; Clarke (Iowa) 5.