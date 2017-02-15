NAIA DI Women's Basketball Weekly Report - No. 5 (Feb. 15)

Southern States matchup sends conference-leading Bethel to Loyola

February 15, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media InternPhoto provided by Loyola Athletics

NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet

No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) (19-7, 15-1 SSAC) at RV Loyola (La.) (20-5, 12-3 SSAC)

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2 p.m. CST | New Orleans, La.

Live Video – Produced by Loyola Athletics



• New Orleans will be the site for a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) matchup between two top teams in the conference as No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) travels to Loyola (La.) Saturday in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet.

• Bethel, who is on an eight-game win-streak with victories in 12 of its last 13 contests, looks to remain atop the conference in position to win the regular-season title. For Loyola, currently tied at No. 2 in the SSAC standings, it hopes to make the race to the crown tighter as conference play winds down.

• Having already met once this season with Bethel earning a 57-54 victory over the Wolf Pack, Loyola needs the win to avoid being swept by the Wildcats for the second-straight season. The last win for Loyola over Bethel came back in the 2014-15 season when the Wolf Pack earned an 81-59 victory to win the SSAC tournament.

• The meeting history plays in favor of Bethel as it holds a 7-2 advantage since 2012 over Loyola.

• The Wildcats have won the past two regular-season conference crowns, while Loyola has won its way through the SSAC tournament the same years. The two program also show parity in appearances at the NAIA Division I National Championship, as Bethel is riding four-straight and Loyola has appeared three-consecutive times in the bracket.

• Loyola will look to gain the advantage on the boards as it ranks No. 2 in both rebounds per game (48) and total rebound offense (1,200), and also holds No. 3 rankings in both offensive rebounds per game (30.7) and defensive rebounds per game (17.3). Offensively, the Wolf Pack has outscored its opponents as they average 77.8 points per game and give up 58.8 points per game.

• Four members of the Wolf Pack average more than 10 points each contest, led by Zoie Miller who nets 13.0 a game. Miller also holds the top spot on the roster on defense as she averages a team-best 2.3 steals per game with 55 to her name this year.

• For the Wildcats, looking to take both regular-season meetings over Loyola this season, they are led by Shamon Pearson who records 14.42 points per game with 375 points in total. Pearson also holds the advantage over all other Wildcats in both steals per game (1.3) and blocks per game (.2).

• The 57-54 win Bethel took over Loyola earlier this season is the tightest contest the Wildcats have seen in the past nine games. Bethel will look to lock down the Wolf Pack defensively as they rank No. 13 in scoring defense per game, only allowing their opponents an average of 58.0 points per game.

• The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Women’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet. These contests highlight member schools that utilize live Stretch Internet – the NAIA’s video partner for 22-of-23 national championships – as their online video partner. At least one of two schools in the Game of the Week is a Stretch Internet client.

• The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.

Around NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball

(Through games played on Feb. 14)

• For the fifth-straight edition, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) sits atop the Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as it boasts a 26-0 record – a division-best. The Lions gathered all 10 first-place votes to maintain the position they have held since Dec. 6. For the complete release, click here.

• Freed-Hardeman (26-0) and No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (24-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

• No. 2 and previously undefeated Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) suffered its first loss of the season on the road against Carroll (Mont.), 64-57. Now at No. 4 in the latest installment, the Warriors rebounded after their setback to win three-straight and take the Frontier Conference regular-season crown.

• The Warrior’s 26 victories are tied with Freed-Hardeman for most in the NAIA. Last season, 32 victories was the most of any program with MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) hitting that mark after winning its first-ever national championship.

• Every program in Division I has at least one victory this season.

• The biggest upset recently goes to No. 17 Biola (Calif.) as it took down No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.) – the Lions’ first Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) loss this season. The win elevated Biola to its 20th victory of the season and it now sits at 20-6 overall.

• Shawnee State (Ohio) holds an NAIA-best 89.9 total offensive points per game, totaling 2,426 points through 27 games. Defensively, Westmont (Calif.) owns the lowest points allowed per game as its scoring defense hits 46.3 points per game, only giving up 1,112 total points through 24 games.

• Two-time National Player of the Week this season, Daniela Wallen, remains as the leading scorer in NAIA Division I. Averaging 24.1 points per game, Wallen has netted 579 total points this season.

• For the third-straight week, the leading rebounder in Division I is Linet Juma of Texas College, who pulls down 16.6 rebounds per contest and has recorded 382 total this season.

• Kelsey Ernst of Clarke (Iowa) was named this week’s National Player of the Week for Division I. Ernst tallied her 11th and 12th double-doubles of the season, and finished the week with a season-best 34 points in a road win over then-No. 14 Central Methodist (Mo.). For the complete release, click here.

• This week’s Top 25 matchups:

o Tuesday – No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) def. No. 10 Lyon (Ark.), 73-62

o Tuesday – No. 17 Biola (Calif.) def. No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.), 71-47

o Tuesday – No. 23 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) def. (RV) William Woods (Mo.), 72-69

o Wednesday – No. 8 Baker (Kan.) at (RV) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

o Thursday – No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at No. 12 Columbia (Mo.)

o Thursday – No. 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) at No. 5 Shawnee State (Ohio)

o Thursday – No. 14 Bethel (Tenn.) at No. 25 Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

o Thursday – No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) at No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.)

o Saturday – No. 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at (RV) William Woods (Mo.)

o Saturday – No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.)

o Saturday – No. 15 Montana-State Northern at (RV) Carroll (Mont.)

o Saturday – No. 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) at (RV) MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

• For a complete list of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball statistical leaders, click here.

• For the first time in NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Championship history, the event will be hosted in Billings, Mont., at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. Action will run from March 15-21 for the 37th annual event. For more information on the 2017 national championship, click here.