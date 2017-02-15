NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Weekly Report — No. 6 (Feb. 15)
February 15, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
NAIA Network Division I Men’s Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet
No. 17 William Carey (Miss.) (18-5, 12-3 SSAC) at No. 5 Dalton State (Ga.) (20-3, 12-3 SSAC)
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 4:00 p.m. EST | Mashburn Arena | Dalton, Ga.
• The SSAC regular-season title is still up for grabs as Dalton State and William Carey are tied for first with a 12-3 mark, while Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (12-4) sits in second-place, 0.5 games back. Either team can lead the SSAC regular-season title outright with a win on Saturday.
• The Crusaders lead the all-time series against the Road Runners, 3-2. The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 14, when Dalton State won 81-79.
• Dalton State is on a two-game losing streak, hoping to bounce back Thursday with a win against Middle Georgia State.
• Dalton State is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA in steals per game (10.8) and is ranked No. 5 in offensive scoring per game (13.4).
• The Road Runners offense is led by Isaiah Box, who averages 15.1 points per game and 2.4 assists per game, and Carnilious Simmons, who averages 14. 7 points per game.
• Dalton State’s defense is powered by Isaiah Box, who averages 2.1 steals per game, and Carnilious Simmons, who averages 9.4 rebounds per game.
• William Carey is on a four-game winning streak, coming off an 86-56 victory over Mobile (Ala.) on Monday. The Crusaders play Blue Mountain (Miss.) next on Thursday.
• William Carey leads the NAIA in offensive rebounds per game (15.1) and is No. 5 in scoring offense per game (88.5).
• The Crusaders offense is powered by Leo Garrett, who averages 16.4 points per game, and Jaylen Moore, who averages 2.0 assists per game. Terrance Mujahid leads the team in offense rebounds (56).
• William Carey’s defense is led by Terrance Mujahid, who averages 7.5 rebounds per game, while Jaylen Moore leads the team in steals per game (1.4).
The 2016-17 season marks the second year for the NAIA Network Division I Men's Basketball Game of the Week, presented by Stretch Internet.
The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) is the official video-streaming portal of the NAIA.
Around NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball(Through games played on Feb. 14)
• LSU-Alexandria (La.) is the only undefeated team remaining in NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball with a 25-0 record.
• LSU-Alexandria leads the NAIA in wins (25), followed by Columbia (Mo.) and Biola (Calif.) tied at 24.
• One program is still searching for its first victory.
• LSU-Alexandria maintains the No. 1 position in the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fourth straight edition, announced Feb. 14. The Generals are competing in their third season of varsity status. For the complete Top 25 release, click here.
• Zach Hinton of Rocky Mountain (Mont.) earned the National Player of the Week honor, announced Tuesday. For the complete release, click here.
•Taran Buie, a guard from Science & Arts (Okla.), leads Division I in scoring with 597 points and 27.1 points per game.
• Toren Jones of William Penn (Iowa) holds the rebounding lead in NAIA ranks with a 12.2 average and 306 total rebounds. Behind Jones is Andravious Smith of Tougaloo (Miss.) with 255 and 12.1 per game.
• With 8.0 assists per game, Naiel Smith of Texas Wesleyan tops the assists charts. Overall, he has 193 total assists in 24 games.
Make sure to check out Small College Basketball (SCB) and keep up on the latest news around all levels of small college basketball. Founded by John McCarthy, the SCB exists to unite all people with a passion for small college basketball and to serve as ambassadors for the game. SCB will conduct a Hall of Fame Classic event, manage a Hall of Fame and coordinate the Bevo Francis lifetime award.
• This week’s Top 25 matchups:
o Thursday – (RV) Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at (3) Columbia (Mo.)
o Thursday – (RV) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at (9) Cumberlands (Ky.)
o Thursday – (RV) Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at (13) Montana Western
o Thursday – (14) Benedictine (Kan.) at (24) Grand View (Iowa)
o Thursday – (RV) William Jessup (Calif.) at (18) The Master's (Calif.)
o Saturday – (2) William Penn (Iowa) at (RV) Graceland (Iowa)
o Saturday – (4) Biola (Calif.) at (10) Hope International (Calif.)
o Saturday – (17) William Carey (Miss.) at (5) Dalton State (Ga.)
o Saturday – (RV) Montana State-Northern at (8) Carroll (Mont.)
o Saturday – (RV) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at (14) Pikeville (Ky.)
o Saturday – (RV) William Jessup (Calif.) at (16) Westmont (Calif.)
o Saturday – (20) Wiley (Texas) at (RV) Langston (Okla.)
The 80th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship will be held in Kansas City, Mo., and the iconic Municipal Auditorium. The event is the longest continuous national collegiate tournament in any sport and runs March 15-21. It is a 32-team single elimination format and draws approximately 40,000 fans to the Kansas City area each year. The bracket will be officially announced March 9th.
