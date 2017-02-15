Q&A With Madonna University’s WLAX Coach

Dan Teskey of Madonna previews the Women's Lacrosse team

February 15, 2017

Story by Tom Flynn, fieldhousejournal.net

LIVONIA, Mich. -- Dan Teskey is the head coach of the inaugural Madonna University (Mich.) women’s lacrosse team. The Crusaders play their home games at the Madonna Athletic Complex in Livonia and play the first game in program history on March 3 when they travel to Indianapolis to face the Marian University Knights.

NAIA.org caught up with Coach Teskey to find out about his team’s progress to date, the growth of athletics at Madonna, and the impact of his own lacrosse career on his coaching. The interview was edited for length and clarity.

There are a lot of components to a lacrosse team that you can develop to get it started – offense, defense, draws, etc.. What has been your approach so far?

We’ve focused on building our lacrosse IQ and fundamental mechanics extensively as a team throughout fall ball, and in the first few weeks of spring practices. As a coach, I always use offense as a building block in developing stick skills and field vision/sense – even when developing defenders. You could say that’s been our lead component.

With a small first-year team like ours, we’ve taking the ‘every player practices everything’ approach to help players develop outside their comfort zone. It’s helped push one another into new territory in terms of their overall lacrosse IQ.

You arrived at Madonna with a lot of experience in the Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse League (WCLL). What are some of the characteristics of the teams you coached there that you’ll instill into your NAIA teams at Madonna?

In the club [WCLL] lacrosse setting, I always tried to keep things fun – whether it was practice, games, or team trips. We obviously took it seriously and were looking to win, but I always reminded my teams that in the end, that’s what the sport is about. That sense of fun and love for the sport is something I’ve always carried with me as a coach.

Even with our young team at Madonna, it’s been about creating a culture that these players can look back on and be proud of when they see future success here. Our practices are high energy and fast paced – no one dreads getting there at 7 am or leaves feeling like we didn’t achieve something that day. It’s just a fun and hard-working atmosphere from the moment we start our stretches until we leave for the day (shout out to the team DJ – Katie Larabell).

It must be an exciting time at Madonna with the addition of eight new athletic programs announced in 2015.

Absolutely. The past year of prepping has flown by. There’s a high level of anticipation and excitement on campus as we get ready for the season to finally roll in.

I can’t even tell you how many professors have stopped me in the hall to talk about the team and lacrosse in general. I had a half-hour conversation with one last month about [Pro Football and Lacrosse Hall of Fame member] Jim Brown and the Gait brothers, followed by a conversation with our softball coach about Notre Dame women’s lacrosse – so people on campus are ready for lacrosse. Our president and athletic director have done a great job of allowing both lacrosse programs to hit the ground running.

Talk a little about your playing experience, including Grand Valley State, and how you convert that into learning/training for your players.

I’ve played lacrosse since I was in the fifth grade. I picked it up right after my brother joined the local team and we both immediately fell in love with it.

I come from a family of Canadian hockey players, but my dad fell in love with lacrosse as well and would often feed me passes or play goalie in our backyard cage. I played attack throughout my playing career and was a shooter/finisher up until I stopped playing early in college.

As a coach, I try to translate my knowledge of angles, stick positioning, and body placement to help my players better understand the little things that can help put the ball in the net. We spend a lot of time as a team on feeding and shooting/finishing.

Has the weather been conducive to getting outdoors so far this winter or have you been doing mostly indoor work?

We’ve been lucky enough to have indoor space reserved on the turf field at our local arena for both our men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. We get outside on Saturdays after chalk talk to try to get acclimated to the conditions, but we’ll be doing primarily indoor work up until March. Fortunately for us, this year hasn’t been horrible for winter weather.

Any players to keep an eye on for the Crusaders?

Stephanie Mackley (goalie) is a player that I think will make an immediate impact as our season starts. She was a highly-touted recruit as a senior in high school in 2013 and luckily ended up at Madonna for academics before we added lacrosse. She’ll help keep us in a lot of games.

Briana Warner (midfield) is a great dodger who knows how to get to the net. She’ll be an asset on offense this year and for the future. I’m also really excited to see what Justice Dean (attack) does on offense this year. She’s actually new to lacrosse but has picked it up very quickly. She understands spacing on offense well, creates through off-ball movement, and is becoming one of the best inside finishers I’ve ever coached.