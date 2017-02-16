2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - No. 5 (Feb. 16)

Olivet Nazarene reclaims hold of No. 1 ranking in final poll

February 16, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics and Communications Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Tigers of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) reclaim the No. 1 ranking in the final NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Top Ten Poll for 2017, the national office announced Thursday. After receiving three first-place votes and 60 total points, Olivet Nazarene is back in the top spot after holding a No. 3 ranking in the previous poll. The 2017 NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships qualifiers will be announced Friday, Feb. 24 by 5 pm CST on NAIA.org.





Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2002-03):

• A change in tide has taken place in the final 2017 NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Top 10 Poll as Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking. Capturing three first-place votes and 60 total points, the Tigers are back at No. 1 after coming in at No. 3 in the previous edition.

• The Tigers, who owned the No. 1 ranking in the first-two editions, fell back to No. 3 for the previous polls. Since then, Olivet Nazarene has won three meets over NCAA Division II Lewis (Ill.) (178-97) and NCAA Division III’s University of Chicago (Ill.) (154-133) and Wheaton (Ill.) (115-82).

• Olivet Nazarene is led by Xavier Bordes Adell who holds an NAIA Top Time in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a mark of 15:40.8. Bordes Adell earned one of the Tigers’ four individual first-place finishes at the Flames Invitational in Chicago, Ill., Jan. 20 – 21 with a 16:21.44 time for the 1,650-yard freestyle. The Tigers placed first ahead of two NCAA Division I programs to win the Invite. Before heading to Columbus, Ga., for the NAIA National Championships, the Tigers will compete at the Midwest Last Chance Invite in Hyde Park, Ill., Feb. 17 – 18.

• Keiser (Fla.), who earned its first-ever No. 1 appearance this season, slides back to the No. 2 spot behind the Tigers. The Seahawks finished third-out-of-11 teams at the Appalachian Swimming Conference Championship Meet in Blacksburg, Va., on Feb. 8. Four individual championships were won by the Seahawks, including Lukas Macek earning his second-career championship with a 2:01.95 time in the 200-yard breaststroke.

• Three NAIA Top Times are held by Keiser, with Macek earning two – 100-yard breastroke (55.83) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:01.66). Daniel Hartley also contributes a Top Time with a 1:46.02 time in the 200-yard backstroke.

• The rest of the top five saw only one change with SCAD Savannah (Ga.) falling back to No. 3. Wayland Baptist (Texas) at No. 4 and No. 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) round-out the remaining upper-half of the newest poll.

Poll Methodology

• Top 10 team ratings are conducted by a committee of NAIA Swimming and Diving coaches five times during the season.

• The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

2016-17 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving Coaches' Poll - Final



RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1st Place Votes) 1 3 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 2 1 Keiser (Fla.) 3 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 6 5 WVU Tech 7 7 Thomas (Ga.) 8 8 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 9 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10 NR St. Andrews (N.C.)

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 4