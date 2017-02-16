No. 2 Union Extends AAC Road Win Streak to 29 Games

Union defeated Reinhardt, 104-83

February 16, 2017

Story by Jay Stancil, Union Athletics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The second-ranked Union College continued an impressive streak with Wednesday’s 104-83 victory at Reinhardt (Ga.); the team’s 24th consecutive win.

However, the Bulldogs also extended an even more impressive, yet hardly-noticed streak with the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) road win – three full seasons of going undefeated in road conference games.

That’s right.

With Wednesday being the final road league game of the season, Union is 28-0 over the last three seasons in road AAC contests and currently owns 29-game road, conference winning streak.

“It is hard to imagine going several weeks without a conference road loss much less an entire season,” said Union head coach Kevin Burton. “Now that it has been three seasons, it makes me very proud of our players’ preparation and determination over such a long period of time.”

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in road conference games this season and went 9-0 in the previous two campaigns. (Note: The AAC added a new league member this year, which accounts for the additional conference date.)

Union’s last conference road loss came on Feb. 14, 2014, at St. Andrews – 61-60, overtime thriller. Since then, Union has won 29 road conference games in a row.

In those 29 road conference wins, Union has outscored the opposition by 436 points for an average margin of victory of 15.03. Seventeen of the 29 wins were decided by 10 or more points. Bluefield came the closest to halting the streak as Union pulled out a four-point win on Feb. 13, 2016., in a 79-75 contest.

After collecting its fourth consecutive AAC regular-season title, Union will look to capture its fourth AAC Tournament championship in a row. The conference tournament is back at the MeadowView Marriott Convention Center & Conference Resort in Kingsport, Tenn., on Feb. 22-25.

The Bulldogs conclude the regular-season on Saturday when they host the Skyhawks of Point (Ga.) in another AAC game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Prior to the game, Union will honor the senior members of the Bulldogs for their years of service.