NAIA Wrestling National Championship Qualifiers Preview

180 automatic berths to the national championships on the line Saturday

February 17, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (National Qualifier Schedule/Results) The 2017 national championship season kicks off Saturday, as 180 automatic berths to the 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championships, presented by USA Wrestling-Kansas, are on the line at six national qualifier events. The top three finishers in each of the area’s 10 weight classes claim one of the available automatic berths to the national championships, which take place at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kan., March 3 – 4.

The remainder of the 240-man field is filled with at-large individuals. Each of the six qualifying groups receive five wildcards, which are chosen by the coaches at the post-qualifier meeting. The remaining 30 wrestlers are determined by a national selection committee. Up to 15 nominations from each area are considered by the committee.

Five-time defending national champion and top-ranked Grand View (Iowa) headlines the teams participating in the Central Qualifier. In the most recent national rankings on Feb. 8, 11 of the 12 ranked Vikings fall in the top four of their respective weight classes, including top ranked Jacob Colon (133 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds) and Dean Broghammer (285 pounds).

With the addition of Victor Hughes of Baker (Kan.) at 149 pounds, the Central Qualifier showcases five top-ranked individuals. Colon, Hughes and Broghammer are all defending national champions and have put together successful 2017 seasons so far. Hughes has won 14-straight matches en route to a 25-3 overall record this season to lead the Wildcats, while Colon is 23-4 and Broghammer is 18-3.

No. 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) enters the East Qualifier as the highest ranked team out of the area. The Tigers are led by 125-pounder Adrian Camposano and Charles Sharon at 184 pounds, as both rank at the top of their respective weight classes.

Campbellsville-rivals Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) look to squash the Tiger’s attempt at a second-consecutive East Qualifier team title. The Blue Raiders enter the event ranked tied for No. 5, while Cumberlands is No. 7.

Cam Tessari of Lindsey Wilson at 157 pounds is another grappler to watch in the East Qualifier. Tessari, who has been ranked No. 1 nationally in every poll this season, is 31-2 on the year and has not lost since a 3-1 sudden victory defeat against Cody Law of NCAA Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown (Pa.) on Dec. 18.

Indiana Tech seems poised to defend its Midwest Qualifier title again this season. The Warriors have been ranked second nationally for six-straight polls and are highlighted by Mitch Pawlak at 133 pounds. Pawlak, who won the 125-pound championship last season, ranks No. 2 in the latest Coaches’ Poll. The three-time All-American is the only national champion in program history.

Led by No. 1 Tyler Fraley, Williams Baptist (Ark.) is the most likely challenger to Indiana Tech in the Midwest Qualifier. The Feehold, N.J., native is 17-1 on the year with his lone defeat coming against Nate Rodriguez of NCAA Division II Maryville (Mo.) on Nov. 19 – a match that was forfeited by Fraley. Last season, Fraley pinned his way into the Midwest Qualifier title match before downing Matt Miller of Indiana Tech, 4-0, to claim the crown.

In the North Qualifier, No. 15 Concordia (Neb.) is seeking its third-straight team title at the event. The Bulldogs wrapped up the outright Great Plains Athletic Conference dual title last week with a dominant 28-6 victory over Hastings (Neb.).

Oklahoma City is the favorite to claim the top prize out the South Qualifier, followed by Wayland Baptist (Texas). The Stars, who also won the team title last season, had seven ranked grapplers in the most recent Coaches’ Poll, while Wayland Baptist had four.

The North and South Qualifiers are the only two areas where there will not be at least one top-ranked wrestler competing.

Last, but not least is the highly contested West Qualifier, which features four teams that rank among the top 10 nationally – No. 3 Menlo (Calif.), No. 5 Montana State-Northern, No. 8 Great Falls (Mont.) and No. 10 Southern Oregon.

Menlo, which has finished no better than fourth in the team title race each of the last four seasons, brings seven guys to the event that have national distinction. No. 3 Troy Lakin at 125 pounds is the highest ranked of the group. The senior is the defending West Qualifier champion and has national title aspirations after finishing third last season.

Matthew Nguyen of Eastern Oregon at 125 pounds is the West’s only top-ranked individual entering the qualifier. He is 21-6 on the season, including a 12-10 sudden victory win over the aforementioned Lakin.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championships, click here.

Note – all records from Trackwestling as of Feb. 16 with byes removed from overall mark