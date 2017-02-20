Jimmies Pull Away from Bluehawks to Remain Undefeated in NSAA

Story provided by Dickinson State Athletics

DICKINSON, ND - The University of Jamestown Jimmies pulled away from the Dickinson State University Blue Hawks late in the fourth quarter to win the NAIA DII Women’s Basketball Game of the Week and stay undefeated in NSAA play.

The Jimmies outscored the Blue Hawks in the first quarter 23-11 but the Blue Hawks fought back to outscore the Jimmies in the second quarter 17-14 which led to a 37-28 UJ lead at halftime.

Dickinson State shot 39 percent from the field in the first half, 40 percent from three and 50 percent from the line the University of Jamestown shot 42 percent in the first half, 33 percent from three and were a perfect 5-5 from the line.

The Blue Hawks would outscore the Jimmies 20-17 in the third quarter and 15-14 in the fourth quarter but the Jimmies pull away with a 68-63 NSAA victory.

Dickinson State finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field, 39 percent from three and 70 percent from the line while Jamestown shot 37 percent from the field, 29 percent from three and 65 percent from the line.

Lorna Shepherd led the Blue Hawks with 21 points while Taylor Henningsgard and Ashley Bentz- Laub finished with 13 points. Megan Klein hauled in a game high 15 rebounds and Henningsgard finished with a game high six assists.

Bryn Woodside led the Jimmies with 18 points while Kyra Dewald finished with 16 and Taylor Hammer recorded 13 points in the win. Hammer also finished with 11 rebounds and Woodside finished with three assists.

Dickinson State University finished the game with 38 rebounds, 13 assists, 14 turnovers, four blocks and three steals.

The Jimmies largest lead of 13 came at the 7:59 mark in the second quarter while the largest lead for Dickinson State was two at the 8:15 mark in the first quarter.

The University of Jamestown finished with 40 rebounds, nine assists, 14 turnovers, one block and 10 steals.

Dickinson State falls to 21-6 overall and 13-2 in NSAA play while Jamestown climbs to 22-4 overall and 15-0 in NSAA play.