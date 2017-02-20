Cougars’ regain finishing touch to upset No. 3 Pilots in Top 25 showdown

No. 19 Saint Francis defeats No. 3 Bethel (Ind.), 80-72

February 20, 2017

Story by Bill Scott, Saint Francis (Ind.) Athletics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - On Senior Day, University of Saint Francis junior Bryce Lienhoop sure picked the right time to find his finishing touch.

Lienhoop’s back-to-back baskets rescued the 19th-ranked Cougars for a stunning 80-72 win over No. 3 Bethel College on Saturday at Hutzell Athletic Center.

USF stonewalled BC's 15-game winning streak, a 16-game Crossroads League winning streak, and by denying the Pilots' 17th CL win the Cougars protected a share of the record they set in 2015-16 winning the CL with a 16-2 record. USF finished tied for third in the CL and locked up the No. 3 seed for the Crossroads League Tournament. USF improved to 12-1 at HAC with its 25th win in the Cougars' last 26 home games.

BC had clinched the CL title on Feb. 11 with its 95-84 win over Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. The Pilots ran off 16 consecutive CL wins after dropping a 105-97 overtime decision at Taylor University in the league opener back in late November.

"Winning five of our last six to close the season, winning today, it was a huge, huge win," USF Head Coach Chad LaCross asserted after the win that gave the Cougars the regular season split with BC. "It really do believe this win secured our spot in the national tournament."

USF had opened up an 18-point lead with 16:11 to play in the second half, but BC whittled that deficit to a point, 73-72, when Gage Ott scored in the paint with 2:12 to play.

Got a basket for the Cougars, Mr. Lienhoop?

"I was strugglin' a little bit to finish for a stretch in the second half," Lienhoop recalled. "Down the stretch I knew I had to be stronger for the team and finish. I knew it was big for our team. (We) got a lot of stops in the final two minutes and that was big, too."

Lienhoop, a third-team NAIA All-America as a sophomore, made the most of a second chance for the Cougars when Connor Lautzenheiser missed a 3-pointer, but tipped the ball to Kegan Comer, who reset the offense with a fresh shot clock.

"That was a huge play for Connor to help us maintain possession," LaCross recalled.

"I set a good screen on (Caleb) Oetjen, Kegan came off and made a great pass to me cuttin'," Lienhoop said about his bucket in the paint that opened up some USF breathing room, 75-72 with 1:41 to play. Clay Yeo missed a jumper and Lienhoop clamped down on the rebound.

"The second score it was a late shot clock, they were denying Kegan out top, so I saw about eight seconds on the clock, and I had to make an aggressive move to the basket and finish it," Lienhoop recalled. Yeo had Lienhoop blanketed and yet Lienhoop found a way to get the shot up and in from the left side for a five-point USF lead, 77-72, with 56.7 seconds to play.

Lienhoop smiled recalling the baskets in the happy post-game HAC, but there was no time to celebrate at that point.

"It helped seein' the ball go through the basket, gives you more confidence and helps everything else," Lienhoop said. "There was a little sense of relief, but I knew they're a great team and we still had to get stops. We had a little cushion for mistakes."

What mattered most was the Cougars let their actions do the talking.

"We wanted to get a statement win," Lienhoop asserted. "We hadn't had one for a while. We knew they were first in the conference and that was a big statement win right there."

Ott's basket turned out the be the last for Pilots while Lautzenheiser hit one-of-two free throws inching the USF lead to six, 78-72, with 45 seconds left. Evan Henry added two more free throws with 37 seconds left for the final 8-point winning margin.

Lienhoop led USF scoring with 20 points and he got senior support from Kyle Sovine, who scored 15 points and led USF with nine rebounds as well as two blocked shots. Lautzenheiser scored 14 points.

"I just tried to do the best I could to help the seniors go out with a win," Lautzenheiser told Jeff Mahoney in the post-game webcast.

BC appeared on the verge of taking charge opening up a five-point lead with 11:59 to play in the first half, 18-13, on an Oetjen 3-pointer. USF responded by outscoring the Pilots 38-20 to close out the first half. The Cougars shot .559 hitting 19-of-34 shots in the first half to lead by 13, 51-38, at halftime. USF shot .833 from the free-throw line (10 for 12), 3-for-8 from 3-point range (.375).

Lautzenheiser hit two free throws with 16:39 to play in the second half for USF's largest lead of the game, 18 at 58-40. Sovine hit two free throws with 6:59 to play for an 11-point lead, 69-58, but BC got a boost when Chandler White was slapped with technical and Oetjen and Yeo made four consecutive free throws with 6:49 to play cutting the USF lead to eight, 69-61. After a Kegan Comer 3-pointer miss, BC's Paul Forman hit two more free throws and USF's lead was just six, 69-63, with 6:08 to play.

BC kept the pressure on when Nick Kindig hit a 3-pointer at 5:23 cutting the USF lead to two, 70-68, but Henry hit a layup at 4:19 to play for a 72-68 lead. With 2:21 to play, Lienhoop hit one-of-two free throws for a three-point lead, 73-70, setting up the dramatic finish.

Henry added eight points to become the third member of the Cougars to score his 1,000th point this season joining Lienhoop and Sovine. He became the 36th Cougars to pass the 1,000 career points plateau and has 1,002. Lienhoop stands at 1,221 and Sovine at 1,068. Comer became the ninth Cougar to reach 1,600 though he only scored two on Saturday.