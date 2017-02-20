2017 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam Contestants Announced

3-Point & Dunk festivities occur March 18 in Kansas City, Mo.

February 20, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- (Buy tickets) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the contestants for the 2017 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by US Bank. The final four 3-point shooters are selected, while three-of-four dunkers are announced. The fourth and final dunker will be selected using a fan vote on Instagram. The 3-point and dunk festivities take place March 18 at 4 p.m. CDT and are in conjunction with the 80th Annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship at Municipal Auditorium.

All NAIA Division I and Division II men’s basketball players with senior eligibility status were eligible to be nominated for the contests. Contestants were selected by the NABC-NAIA Men's Basketball All-Star Committee, which is comprised of head coaches from both the Division I and Division II ranks. Criteria taken into account were season statistics, awards and a champions-of-character aspect.

These three players earned a spot in the Dunk Contest: Brendan Chapman of Science & Arts (Okla.), Johnny Griffin Jr. of Loyola (La.) and Brendyn Taylor of Northwest Christian (Ore.) (pictured). The order of dunkers will be alphabetical by school name. All four dunkers will be judged on two dunks in the first round. Each dunker must complete one dunk within a two-minute span. The two dunkers with the highest composite score advance to the final round. The format is the same in the final round. The dunker with the highest final round score will be the winner. A panel of judges will score the dunks from 8-to-10 points, resulting in a maximum score of 50 and a minimum score of 40 per dunk.

The following players were selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest: Michael Gholston of Central Christian (Kan.), Jalen McGaughy of Dillard (La.), Kyle Pipenger of IU East (Ind.) and Zach Taylor of Carroll (Mont.). The order of contestants will be alphabetical by school name. All four players will participate in the first round with the goal of making as many 3-point shots as possible in 60 seconds. Similar to the NBA 3-point contest, five racks with five balls each will be stationed around the arc. The two players with the highest score from the first round advance to the final round. The contestant with the highest final round score will be the winner.

For tickets to Saturday’s activities – which will cover the Shoot & Slam and all four quarterfinal games – go to www.NAIAHoops.com.

To learn more about the 2017 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by US Bank, click here.

3-Point Contestants (listed by school) Name School 3PM 3PM% Zach Taylor Carroll (Mont.) 45 47.4 Michael Gholston Central Christian (Kan.) 108 40.9 Jalen McGaughy Dillard (La.) 48 57.1 Kyle Pipenger IU East (Ind.) 70 51.1 Dunk Contestants (listed by school) Name School Johnny Griffin Jr. Loyola (La.) Brendyn Taylor Northwest Christian (Ore.) Brendan Chapman Science & Arts (Okla.)

Schedule -- Saturday, March 18 (All Times CDT)

Noon -- Quarterfinal Game No. 1

2 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 2

4 p.m. -- NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by US Bank

5:30 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 3

7:30 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 4

Previous Champions:

• 2016

o DUNK: Richard McCalop, Science & Arts (Okla.) | WATCH DUNKS

o 3-POINT: Trae Bergh, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

• 2015

o DUNK: Jamaal Thomas, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) | WATCH DUNKS

o 3-POINT: Marcus Hurn, Great Falls (Mont.)

• 2014

o DUNK: Tyler Inman, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) | WATCH DUNKS

o 3-POINT: Travis Schuba, Madonna (Mich.)