2017 Indoor Track & Field Championship Multi-Qualifiers Announced

Entire list of championship rosters revealed Friday, Feb. 24

February 20, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The official multi-event qualifiers for the 2017 NAIA Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field National Championships have been announced by the national office on Monday. The 52nd annual men's and 37th annual women's events will take place March 2 - 4 in Johnson City, Tenn.

The final rosters and entry lists will be officially announced on NAIA.org on Friday, Feb. 24.



Last year, the Indiana Tech men claimed their third-straight national championship team title. On the women’s side, Wayland Baptist (Texas) won its sixth overall title and first since 2009.



