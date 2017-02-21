2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3 (Feb. 21)

Undefeated Pirates take over No. 1 ranking

February 21, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Boasting an unblemished 8-0 mark, the Pirates of Park (Mo.) take over the No. 1 ranking in the third regular-season 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Pirates gathered all first-place votes and 106 total points to claim the top spot this edition. The fourth regular-season installment will be announced on Tuesday, March 7.



Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• Reaching its highest ranking so far this season, Park (Mo.) comes in at No. 1 in the third regular-season Coaches’ Top 10 Poll after gathering all first-place votes. With a perfect 8-0 record, the Pirates stole the top spot from Grand View (Iowa), which held the No. 1 spot in the two previous editions.

• In the last match for the Pirates, they battled their way to a five-set victory over then-No. 1 Grand View. Before that match, Park earned three sweeps over unranked opponents. The Pirates host Lindenwood-Belleville (Mo.) Tuesday night before starting a seven-match stretch against Top 10 programs.

• The Vikings of Grand View fell back one spot this week to No. 2 after the loss at Park. At 8-3 on the year, the Vikings earned 98 total points in this installment. Prior to the loss, Grand View was on a five-match winning-streak with three contests over ranked opponents. The only other losses for the Vikings came against NCAA Division I Hawaii in January.

• The rest of the top five saw major movement with Missouri Baptist staying at No. 3, but No. 4 Ottawa (Kan.) falling back two places and No. 5 Warner (Fla.) making a two-spot jump.

• Hope International (Calif.) was the only program to lose its place in the Coaches’ Poll. The Royals traveled Des Moines, Iowa, for the Grand View Molten Invite where they went 5-1 with their only loss coming to host Grand View, 3-1.

• Park and No. 6 Lourdes (Ohio) both made the biggest positive movement in this edition, as they both advanced three places from their previous ranking. No. 9 Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) also made a move as it climbed into the Top 10 from No. 11.

• The Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Park is now one-of-three programs to claim the No. 1 ranking this season: Missouri Baptist (preseason) and Grand View (No. 1 and No. 2).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 3 | Feb. 21

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 4 Park (Mo.) (10) 8-0 106 2 1 Grand View (Iowa) 8-3 98 3 3 Missouri Baptist 11-2 90 4 2 Ottawa (Kan.) 11-1 82 5 7 Warner (Fla.) 8-4 74 6 9 Lourdes (Ohio) 10-4 65 7 8 Missouri Valley 10-5 54 8 5 Robert Morris (Ill.) 10-3 44 9 NR Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 6-3 42 10 10 Clarke (Iowa) 10-4 39

Dropped From Rankings: Hope International (Calif.) (6)

Others Receiving Votes: Hope International (Calif.) 29; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 19