Spartans Sweep NO. 5 Robert Morris

No. 3 Missouri Baptist defeated No. 5 Robert Morris (Ill.) 3-0

February 21, 2017

Story by Missouri Baptist Athletics

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – [BOX SCORE] A trip back to Lacey Gymnasium helped the Spartans find their groove. No. 3 MoBap defeated No. 5 Robert Morris (Ill.) 3-0 Monday night to win for the 29th straight time on its home floor.

The Spartans (12-2, 5-1) started the night strong. They scored the match's first five points and never trailed in set one. The Eagles (10-4) hit a set-worst -0.080, while the Spartans totaled 10 kills on 29 attacks (.138 attack percentage).

A kill from Daniel Prada helped MBU double up Robert Morris 16-8 and the Spartans led by as many as nine in the set. Prada led MBU with 11 kills. Kyle Foley and Donald Flemming combined on a block to take the set.

Sets two and three were neck-and-neck. Robert Morris found its rhythm, but four straight points to end set two gave the Spartans the 25-20 win. The run started with a service error, followed by a kill from Cameron Hibbler. A kill from Prada extended the lead to 24-20 and a service ace from Foley gave MBU set two. Foley had four aces on the night and finished with 27 assists. MBU hit a team-best .360 in the second set.

In set three, the Spartans led 7-2 early before the Eagles stormed back. Robert Morris looked poised to force a fourth set, leading 21-19. Missouri Baptist answered with a 6-0 run to end the set and match. A kill from Mico Janicijevic started the streak and Kyle Foley then came up huge with two consecutive solo blocks. The second gave the Spartans the lead for good. Prada blocked an attack from Erin Lee to give MBU the 3-0 sweep.

Janicijevic ended his night with six kills, while Hibbler posted five on nine attacks and Drew Iliff had four. Robert Hall picked up a team-high eight digs. Hibbler also had four block assists, most on the team.

The Spartans have eight days off before returning home to face No. 4 Park. The match on Tuesday, Feb. 28 begins at 6:00 pm.