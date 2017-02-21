No. 4 Pirates Down No. 1 Vikings in Five Sets to Stay Undefeated

Fourth-ranked Park (10-0) beat first-ranked Grand View University (8-3) 3-2 (25-27, 25-10, 25-23, 27-25, 15-10) in a non-conference match.

February 21, 2017

Story by Park Athletics

PARKVILLE, Mo. – Oscar Tuero led the Pirates' offense with 18 kills, while his teammate, Daniel Arteaga, had 16 kills in the match. Allain Larroche had 35 assists for the Pirates' offense against the Vikings. Fourth-ranked Park (10-0) beat first-ranked Grand View University (8-3) 3-2 (25-27, 25-10, 25-23, 27-25, 15-10) in a non-conference match. The Vikings' Tim Johnson led the offense with 25 kills, while his teammate, Pedro Cardoso, had 23 kills. Felipe Rosa had 69 assists for the Vikings' offense.

"Grand View is a phenomenal team and that was a great match," said Park coachMike Talamantes. "I was very happy with the way we handled ourselves after losing those close sets."

In the first set, Milos Trivunic blocked Cardoso's attack to get the first point. The Vikings' Johnson got a kill assisted by Rosa, to get the first point for the Vikings. The Pirates led the Vikings 2-1, after Johnson's kill. Johnson blocked Leandro Sodre's attack to gain the lead from the Pirates, up 5-4, and in the middle of the set, the Vikings' offense went on a 6-0 spurt. The Pirates were down 15-10 before Arteaga put a stop to the run by blocking Cardoso's attack. The Pirates trailed 15-11. The Pirates tied the set up 15-15, on an attacking error on Johnson. The set had tied up three more times. The Vikings won the set 27-25 over the Pirates.



In the second set, Arteaga got the first point with a kill. The Vikings got on the scoreboard due to an attacking error on the Pirates. The Pirates led the Vikings 2-1. The Pirates were up 22-18 over the Vikings when the score had to be adjusted due to an incorrect lineup card turned in at the beginning of the set, rolling the GVU count to eight, putting Park in front 22-8. Park later took the set on a service error by Cardoso, 25-10.



In the third set, Cardoso got the first kill of the set, answered by Victor Neves, who tied the set up 1-1, with a kill assisted by Trivunic. In the middle of the set, the Pirates kept the lead going up 16-13, with a kill from Tuero, but the Vikings took the lead from the Pirates with a service ace, to go up 22-21. The set tied up 22-22, due to a service error on the Vikings' Cardoso, and Tuero was able to claim the set with a kill for Park.

Murilo Pereira started the fourth with a kill, and Johnson got the first point for the Vikings. Cardoso tied the set up 5-5, with a kill assisted by Rosa. Trivunic had a kill for the Pirates, to take the lead for the Vikings. The Pirates were up 7-6 after Trivunic's kill. The Vikings' Felipe Nogueria tied the set up 9-9, with a kill. The Pirates and the Vikings kept going back in forth through the set. The Vikings' Steve Harvey got the set point, with a service ace. Heading into the fifth set, the match was tied up two apiece.

Pereira had a kill to start the Pirates in the fifth set. Cardoso got the first point for the Vikings, with a kill. The Pirates led the Vikings 2-1. The Pirates reached to eight points first, with a kill from Pereira assisted by Larroche. After the switch on the court, the Vikings' Cardoso got the kill, to trail the Pirates 8-6. Tuero had a kill for the Pirates, to go up 14-10 over the Vikings. Johnson had an attack error to give the match point to the Pirates. The Pirates won the fifth set 15-10.



"We learned a lot about ourselves today," said Talamantes. "We know what we need to focus on as we move forward."



The Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday, February 21, as they host Lindenwood University-Belleville in a Midwest Conference match. There will be live stats and live video available at www.parkathletics.tv. The start time is set for 7 p.m.