The Master's University to launch men's and women's aquatics program

The Master's announce Swimming and Diving for Fall 2017

February 22, 2017

(California) has announced the addition of men's and women's swimming and diving for the fall 2017 season. In its inaugural season, the team will train at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center with its 50 meter x 25-yard competition pool and 25x25 meter dive pool, along with other aquatic facilities in the Santa Clarita Valley. Master's will be making its official application to become a member of the Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference --- a swimming only conference compromised of NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA institutions in the southwestern United States.