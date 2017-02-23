No. 5 Grizzlies Capture 200th Program Win

Georgia Gwinnett defeat No. 4 Tennessee Wesleyan, 8-5

February 23, 2017

Story by Jason Hendrix, Georgia Gwinnett Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The fifth-ranked Georgia Gwinnett baseball team reached its 200th win in program history on Wednesday, defeating No. 4 Tennessee Wesleyan 8-5. With the victory, GGC now leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 4-3.



"Two hundred program wins is a testament to great players, coaches, facilities, and our administration," stated GGC head coach Brad Stromdahl. "I appreciate Dr. Darin Wilson for giving me the opportunity to coach these guys. Today isn’t about one person, player, or moment, it’s about GGC baseball. I’m very happy for and thankful of our players past and present and their desire to win."

Georgia Gwinnett (10-4) trailed Tennessee Wesleyan 4-0 heading to the bottom of the third, but the Grizzlies used an RBI-single by catcher Ryan Lark, a wild throw by the Bulldogs, a two-run triple by second baseman Marcus McCorkle, and infield grounder by first baseman Brady Hamilton to tie the game at 4-4.

The Grizzlies took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fourth on a chopper hit by shortstop Angel Soto to put GGC ahead 5-4.

Tennessee Wesleyan (6-6) tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh with a sacrifice fly to center by Pedro Barrios, but, once again, Georgia Gwinnett responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs to take an 8-5 lead.

An RBI-single by McCorkle gave GGC the 6-5 lead. McCorkle would later score on a wild throw by TWU’s catcher after stealing third. Up 7-5, Georgia Gwinnett tacked on an insurance run with an RBI-single by pinch hitter Kade Carrigan.

Stone Kelly captured his first win in a GGC uniform while TWU’s Dailey Carnes was credited with the loss. The Grizzlies’ closer, Tanner Shelton, received the save, shutting the Bulldogs down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth for the 8-5 win.

Next up, the Grizzlies face Montreat (N.C.) on Friday, Feb. 24 in the first contest of a three-game series. Georgia Gwinnett will also host the Cavaliers in doubleheader action on Saturday at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Friday’s contest is the first-ever meeting between Georgia Gwinnett and Montreat.



Friday’s pregame coverage on the Grizzly Digital Network will begin at 2:45 p.m. with first pitch taking place at 3:00 p.m.



