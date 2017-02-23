2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance Qualifier Preview

NAIA Cheer and Dance teams face off in qualifying competition this weekend.

February 23, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANASAS CITY, Mo. -- The first-ever NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championship Qualifier Competition will take place on Friday and Saturday at four school hosts sites. Each day will open with cheer and dance prelims, followed by finals and NAIA All-American tryouts.

Baker University (Kan.) in Baldwin City, Kan., on February 24 and Saint Gregory's University (Okla.) will host in Shawnee, Okla., on February 25. Lindenwood University-Belleville host in Belleville, Ill., on February 25, 2017. This is Lindenwood-Belleville’s second-consecutive year hosting a qualifier. The last qualifier event will be hosted by Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich., on February 25 – the fourth-straight time the Saints have hosted this event.

There are 44 institutions competing for eight qualifying group champions (four dance, four cheer). There will be 24 teams (12 dance, 12 cheer) that will make their way to the National Championship hosted by the Oklahoma City Stars in Oklahoma City, Okla. The top scoring team out of each qualifying group tournament, along with the next overall highest scoring teams in each sport, advance to the 2017 NAIA National Championships.

The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in this sport. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years – NAIA Women’s Golf became a championship sport prior to the spring of 1995.

The dance All-American tryouts consist of athletes performing three leaps (two advanced), a turn combination, a triple pirouette and an audition combination routine. In cheer, athletes must complete a standing back tuck, a toe touch, a tumbling pass with a minimum round off handspring full and a stunt requirement of a group – coed and a two person stunt.

