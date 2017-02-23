Grand View men's volleyball falls to NCAA No. 5 Hawaii in Honolulu

Story by Grand View Athletics

No.1 Grand View University competed against NCAA No.5 Hawaii University on Jan. 27 and 29, losing both matches in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Jan. 27, the Vikings (3-2) dropped their first match 3-0 to the Rainbow Warriors (8-2). John Chamone (FR/Miami Beach, Florida) led the Vikings' offense with 12 kills. Tim Johnson (JR/Chicago, Illinois) added 8. The team totaled 29 kills. Defensively, Chamone led the team with 3 blocks while the team totaled 19 digs.

On Jan. 29, the Vikings battled back from a 2-0 deficit to win a set before falling again 3-1. Pedro Cardoso (SR/Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Chamone both lead the Vikings' offense with 12 kills while Johnson added 11 for a team total of 38 kills. Defensively, Cardoso led the team with 6 blocks as the Vikings also recorded 20 digs.

Grand View's next match will be against Clarke University on Feb. 1.